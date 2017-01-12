RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 Jan 2017 13:21 |  By RnMTeam

Khuda Baksh and Hardeep Singh talk about their Indian Idol journey

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol has time and again discovered India’s gen-next singing sensations. Needless to say, this year too with 'Indian Idol 9' premiered on 24 December 2016, the supremely talented contestants once again garnered the entire nation’s attention and applauses. From revered cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virendar Sehwag and many celebrities from the entertainment industry have praised the phenomenal energy of the contestants on the show. Last week, as the judges announced the Top 14, two contestants – Khuda Baksh and Hardeep Singh from Punjab were also named.

Khuda Baksh, a 21-year-old Mukhtasar resident, is living his dream of becoming a professional singer despite losing his father at a very little age of five. This aspiring playback singer’s style, range and confident has left the judges as well as the audiences spellbound. From folk songs to Bollywood chartbusters, there isn’t a genre that this young singer isn’t comfortable singing.

Hardeep Singh, a 23-year-old professional singer from Ludhiana, Punjab, has also become one of the most celebrated singers on the show with his remarkable performances. With an aim to achieve fame by making the most of the biggest national platform for singers, Hardeep is leaving no stone unturned to showcase his passion for singing.

And as they recently made a visit to their hometowns, they were surprised to see the grand welcome organized by their fans. The love, support, praises and appreciation they have received has only encouraged them in continuing to give their best in the show.

Catch Khuda Baksh and Hardeep Singh extraordinary performances on 'Indian Idol 9' as they progress to Top 14 of 'Idol 9' this weekend.

