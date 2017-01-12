RadioandMusic
Crossblade - Music festival for Punjabi music and musicians

MUMBAI: A two days Punjabi Musical festival is coming up with a combination of music genres in the forthcoming edition to bring alive the ethos of Punjabi culture. The property is conceptualized by Speed Records and EYP Creations. It will offer two musical stages, the Hungama stage and the Homeland Stage with 40+ artists who will depict different musical forms rooted in the region. The idea is to provide Punjabi artists and music a platform of the scale of Sunburn.

Crossblade – World’s biggest Punjabi festival is presented by Hungama in association with Royal Stag Barrel Select Music CDs, powered by Homeland Group. The festival is scheduled for 28-29 January at Chimney Heights, Zirakpur, Mohali which will promote a never-seen-before vibe with massive installations, larger than life ambience, fun games along with hearty food and exciting flea stalls at the in-house bazaar.

The biggest Punjabi artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Nucleya will be seen performing as the headliner acts. Other artist performances include Nooran Sisters, Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai, Harrdy Sandhu, Amrit Mann, Jenny Johal, Gurnazar, Armaan Bedil, Ritviz, Prabhdeep, and many more.

The entire concept revolves around celebrating the pan-India reach of Punjabi Music. It is a unique and the biggest festival created around a regional language. Punjabi Music has picked up a lot of pace in the Bollywood industry and punjabi beats are being appreciated and loved by the entire country.

The festival will amalgamate the traditional with the urban, the desi with the west and bhangra with techno beats. An experience like no other, Hungama Crossblade is sure to leave a lasting impression, intertwining the essence of Punjab with the soul of the festival attendees.

