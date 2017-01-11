Indi.com and Artist Aloud join hands for performing bands

MUMBAI: Performing bands now have an opportunity of a lifetime to fly to LA, the land where dreams come true, and meet one of the most celebrated music producers and Grammy Award winner, John Shanks. Artist Aloud, along with Indi.com have collaborated to give wings to one performing band, with their Artist Aloud LA calling challenge, hosted on Indi.com.

Further commenting on the association, Indi.com India Co-Founder Divyansh Bajpai said, “Indi is a full-fledged video platform that provides brands a safe space to host their content and conduct engagement initiatives. In the talent vertical, we feel this challenge will showcase not only that the talent pool in India is roaring to go, but also that true engagement can be achieved by utilizing Indi’s unique set of tools. We are delighted to collaborate with Artist Aloud to extend an excellent opportunity for ambitious bands to up their game and win a chance to fly to LA to spend time in the company of John Shanks. John is a legend in the music world and he has shown that he can guide musicians to fame. I urge everyone to make the best of this challenge, showcase the best of your talent, and compete for the top spot!”

Artist Aloud Vice President, Soumini Sridhara Paul said, “We have always put our heart and soul in coming up with the best platforms to promote upcoming artists. The Artist Aloud LA Calling contest is one such effort to bring out the best of independent music. We are very happy to collaborate with Indi.com in this one of its kind contest in the country and to encourage independent music in India. We truly believe that it will be an unforgettable experience for the participants.”

“This challenge aims at finding the best unsigned band from India and changing their lives forever. The winning artists will be flown to LA. to meet me in my studio where I will spill the secrets to recording a successful album,” said Grammy Award winner John Shanks.

Artist Aloud LA Calling challenge calls for performing bands to upload their performance on Indi.com. Representatives from Artist Aloud and Indi would then shortlist top 10 entries, based on the talent and the social media buzz around every video. The man himself, John Shanks will observe the performances of the top 10 selected bands and will pick his favorite to travel to LA and meet him. The winning band will also be mentored personally by John Shanks, along with getting a chance to perform in LA Indi would further take care of the to and fro travel, stay, food and beverage allowances of the winning band, for the two days they get to spent in LA