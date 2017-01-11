RadioandMusic
Press Release |  11 Jan 2017 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

Golden Globe-Nominated Hidden Figures - Original Score Available Globally

MUMBAI: Pharrell Williams has partnered with longtime collaborator and award-winning composer Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight, 12 Years A Slave, Interstellar) as well as composer Benjamin Wallfisch (12 Years A Slave, V for Vendetta, Eat Pray Love) to compose the film’s Golden Globe-nominated score, the first time Williams has composed orchestral music for a score composition.

Hidden Figures is the incredible untold story of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)—brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.

