VICE - 'Steady 1234' feat. Jasmine Thompson and Skizzy Mars

MUMBAI: LA-based DJ/producer VICE has recruited 'Caribbean bass’ group Bad Royale to rework his latest single, ‘Steady 1234’ featuring singer/songwriter Jasmine Thompson and New York rapper Skizzy Mars. Out now via APG/Atlantic, the dancehall inspired remix is set to build on the success of the original track.

Bad Royale’s version of ‘Steady 1234’ builds around Jasmine Thompson’s enchanting vocals and Skizzy Mars smooth rap style. Fused with their eclectic sound, Bad Royale’s rendition leads with a bouncy bassline and summery electronic rhythms.

Signed to Diplo’s Mad Decent imprint, Bad Royale have been turning heads in the dance music world with their self-dubbed ‘Caribbean bass’ sound, since their debut in 2015. The genre-blurring group have amassed millions of plays across Spotify and Soundcloud and have previously provided remixes for high profile artists, including Rihanna, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki and Major Lazer.

Topping his previous release ‘World Is Our Playground’, ‘Steady 1234’ is currently most played track on Spotify amassing over an incredible 36 million streams and the total of plays continue to rapidly increase. Constantly proving his diverse production skills, there is no stopping the LA DJ/producer as he releases hit after hit. Currently residencies in Las Vegas, New York and Miami, spearheaded official remixes for Linkin Park and Rihanna. Exciting times for the prolific DJ.

Launching on YouTube – Jasmine’s channel boasts over 2.5 million subscribers which gained the attention of a long list DJ’s and producers including Robin Schulz, appearing on his summery single ‘Sun Goes Down’, and Felix Jaehn - lending her vocals to the Top 10 hit ‘Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better)’. Elsewhere, Skizzy Mars has turned heads with his eclectic, alternative rap and prolific collaborations with the likes of JoJo and G-Eazy.