Press Release |  10 Jan 2017 19:38 |  By RnMTeam

Shaan composes a qawwali for 'Coffee With D'

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Coffee With D' have released a brand new song from the film which is a soulful qawwali titled, 'Ali Ali'.

A relatively heavy-hearted song, this is the third song from the movie album, which has been composed by Shaan with his band Superbia. The song captures the emotional turmoil going on in the protagonist's life played by Sunil Grover. Sung by Shabab Sabri, the song has been penned by Sameer.

Slated to release on the 20 January 2017, 'Coffee with D' is written and directed by Vishal Mishra. It is produced under the banner of Apex Entertainment by Vinod Ramani and stars Sunil Grover, Zakir Hussain, Dipannita Sharma and Anjana Sukhani in pivotal roles.

