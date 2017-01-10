Low Steppa releases free download on Soundcloud: Bizarre Inc - Playin With Knives

MUMBAI: Birmingham-based DJ and producer Low Steppa has released an edit of Bizarre Inc's 'Playin With Knives'. The New Years gift to fans is available as a free download now.

Originally released in 1992, Low Steppa has given the classic house track ‘Playin With Knives’ a bass-driven twist with rumbling synths and looping vocals.

The edit comes shortly after the success of his original production ‘My House’ featuring Mr. V on his own label Simma Black. Over the course of 2016 Low Steppa released a plethora of EPs, collaborations and remixes out on the likes of Food Music, Defected sublabel DFTD and Armada Deep, all whilst continuing to hold down his monthly Friday night Rinse FM show. 2016 also saw Low Steppa playing some of the biggest and best events including Reading & Leeds Festival, London’s fabric, a Sankeys residency in Ibiza as well as dates in Berlin, Amsterdam, LA and New York.

He’s kicking of 2017 in a similar style; fresh from hosting his own night at Birmingham’s famed Rainbow Venues, he’ll be embarking on a US tour, even bringing a Simma Black label night to New York’s tastemaking Flash Factory. He’ll also be joining Wiley and DJ Zinc at Bassjam at the end of this month.

Tour dates

Friday, 27 January – The Button Factory, Dublin

Saturday, 28 January – The Macron Stadium, Bolton

Wednesday, 1 February – Flash, Washington DC

Thursday, 2 February – Q, Seattle

Friday 3 February – Avalon, LA

Saturday 4 February – Flash Factory, New York