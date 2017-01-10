RadioandMusic
Press Release |  10 Jan 2017

Budweiser kick starts 2017 by partnering with Vh1 Supersonic

MUMBAI: Indian electronic music fans are in for exciting times in 2017 as Budweiser continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the electronic music culture in India by bringing some of the most renowned electronic music events of the world to Indian shores and also partnering with leading Indian music platforms. Budweiser kick starts 2017 by partnering with LIVE Viacom18’s marquee property Gionee Vh1 Supersonic, scheduled from 10-12 February 2017 in Pune.

A multidimensional dance music festival, Gionee Vh1 Supersonic powered by Budweiser is home of India’s definitive Dance Music experience that combines the world’s most renowned artists from the dance music scene with mesmerizing production and sound design to provide a captivating experience for its fans. Gionee Vh1 Supersonic powered by Budweiser has been responsible for bringing landmark artists and events to India including Skrillex, Major Lazer, and Chainsmokers recently announced legendry Eric Prydz as its first headliner, an artist widely recognized as a game-changer in the electronic music industry.

Followed by Eric Prydz, Gionee Vh1 Supersonic powered by Budweiser announces Grammy award winner Macklemore as the next headlining artist. Macklemore says, "India is one of my favorite places in the world. Extremely excited to be playing this festival."

Speaking about this association, AB InBev, India & South East Asia marketing director Kartikeya Sharma said, “2016 was a great year for Budweiser as we introduced the Indian audience to some of the biggest electronic music experiences for the very first time. This year, we are committed towards amplifying this further. We are excited to kick start 2017 by partnering with Vh1 Supersonic who are bringing legendary Eric Prydz to India for the first time. It is an important year for Budweiser wherein we want to lead the electronic music space in India and our associations with Supersonic will only further this agenda.”

Excited about the announcement, Viacom18 head, INS and consumer products Saugato Bhowmik shares, “We are excited about the partnership between Budweiser, a globally renowned premium lifestyle brand and Vh1 Supersonic, India’s most definitive dance music destination. Both brands share a common philosophy of shaping the dance music culture in India. We look forward to a long lasting partnership to provide transformative experiences to our audiences through the medium.”

