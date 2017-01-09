Best Of 2016: Muzik247 brings out its top Malayalam film songs

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has brought out 'Best Of 2016' - a compilation of the 30 most popular Malayalam film songs from its last year's releases.

2016 had been a great year for Malayalam film music and Muzik247 was associated with many popular songs of movies such as ‘Poomaram’, ‘Ezra’, ‘Jomonte Suviseshangal’, ‘Jacobinte Swargarajyam’, ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’, ‘Kismath’, ‘Oru Muthassi Gadha’, ‘Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho’, ‘Kammattipaadam’, ‘James And Alice’, ‘Vettah’, ‘Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti’, ‘Paavada’, etc.

· Poomaram was the most viral Malayalam song of 2016 and with more than 1 Lakh likes, it also became the most liked Malayalam video on YouTube.

· Dubai single became the top most tracks at iTunes Top 200 Regional Indian chart within few hours of its release, which was a first for Malayalam film industry.

· With more than 2 lakh views in less than 24 hours, the audio jukebox of ‘Jomonte Suviseshangal’ became the most viewed Malayalam jukebox in a day.

· Songs such as ‘Lailakame’, ‘Thennal Nilavinte’, ‘Vaanam Mele’ received massive number of views within the initial 24 hours of their release itself.

· ‘Kisa Paathiyil’ captivated the audience with its haunting melody and lyrics whereas ‘Thiruvaavaniraav’u with its nostalgic feel got appreciated as the Onam song of 2016.

· 'Raavu Mayave', ‘Ee Shishirakaalam’, ‘Mazhaye Mazhaye’, ‘Neelakkannulla Maanea’, ‘Idukki’, ‘Mounangal’, ‘Medapoompattum Chutti’,’Theliveyil’, ‘Nilamanaltharikalil’, ‘Neelashankhu Pushpame’ and ‘Innaleyum’ ensured that Malayalees were entertained with melodious songs throughout the year.

· 'Rosie’, ‘Kuruthakkedinte Koodane’, ‘Para Para’, ‘Paavam Paavada’, ‘Vaathe Poothe’, ‘Cheru Punjiri’, ‘Ennilerinju’, ‘Pooram Kaanan’, ‘Kannukal Kaalidari’, ‘Puzhu Pullikal’, ‘Are Thu Chakkarr’, etc. stood out for their distinctive tunes

Listen to bests of 2016 songs here: