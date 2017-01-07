RadioandMusic
Goan Outreach Association presents 'Musical Fiesta Nite 2017'

MUMBAI: Commemorating its 55th year of existence in Mumbai, the Goan Outreach Association of Mumbai is organizing a Mega Event ‘Musical Fiesta Nite 2017’ on Saturday, 14 January 2017 at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla from 5.30 pm onwards. The title sponsor for the show is Viva Goa-Kadamba, K Raheja Corp and co-sponsored by Expat Properties.

The theme of this Musical Nite is to take you back in time and bring back the Golden Era and introduce you to new age Goan Hip Hop Melodies performed by top Goan artists of international fame, along with the heartthrobs of the Goan music industry. Also as customary, G.O.A. is launching two new voices.

Goan Outreach Associations president Sebastian A Sequeira said, ‘It’s indeed a pleasure for us to be hosting such a mega musical event right here in Mumbai for all lovers of Konkani music. The musical night promises to bring to you the music of Goa, which essentially is the soul of Goa”

Goa’s very own Nightingale Lorna, the unforgettable Diva of Konkani music, will be performing with other popular Goan International Stars like Allan Vaz and heartthrob pop singer Oluv Rodrigues along with Shunaina Baptista and Ancy Gonsalves. International renowned dance choreographer Tobby Fernandes and his troupe will be performing amazing dances at this musical fiesta.

In its 55 glorious years, the Goan Outreach Association was established for the purpose of spreading and preserving the rich GOAN culture among the members and non-members in Mumbai. The Association has now grown many folds on the foundation laid by its forefathers, and it now boasts of a strong membership base of over 2000 members which has now been extended to many non-Goans too.

The show promises to be an unforgettable evening of high octane music for all lovers of Goan music that will be cherished by one and all for a long time to come. Goan or not, you are invited to an evening of nostalgia and reverie by the Goan Outreach Association to bring the beauty of Goa to Mumbai.

