Wookie gives his touch to Xavier Eleven's 'New Day'

MUMBAI: Widely regarded as an influential founding father of UK Garage, the renowned producer and remixer Wookie has given his touch to Xavier Eleven ft. Laura Elle Rose’s new track ‘New Day’. It’s a two stepping take full of original melodies and live instrumentation, perfectly complimenting Laura Elle Rose’s vocal style.

Wookie is best known for his top 10 garage hit ‘Battle’ and was nominated for a MOBO as Best Producer. He’s also remixed the likes of Destiny’s Child, Public Enemy, Nas and Disclosure and was the writer and producer for Soul II Soul for many years.

Xavier Eleven was the man behind UK funky hit ‘Make It Funky For Me’ as one half of Attacca Pesante, so it’s a nice combination of players in the UK scene coming together.

Xavier Eleven is the new project from Dean Johnson, previously one half of hit making production duo Attacca Pesante. A multi-talented instrumentalist as well as producer, he is back in the studio producing fresh material after an inspiring hiatus exploring Asia. “Music has the power to change ones’ mood and mindset in a positive way. That’s why I love music, that’s why I started making it.”