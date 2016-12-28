RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  28 Dec 2016 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

9XM and Ponds music video generates over 2.5 million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: 9XM recreated the iconic Pond’s cold cream tune ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’ This popular jingle has been recreated as a music video by 9XM for Pond’s cold cream, a Unilever-owned brand. The music video is currently airing on 9XM and is being broadcasted across the Channel’s YouTube and other social media platforms.

The ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’ music video exclusively launched on 9XM as part of the brand integration campaign by 9X Media’s Audience Brand Connect (ABC) division. In the recent past, ABC has successfully executed many brand integration campaigns for some of the most prestigious brands and clients in India.

Commenting on the brand integration, 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. chief revenue officer Pawan Jailkhani said, “We are extremely pleased to associate with Pond’s - an iconic brand and recreate one of the most popular jingles into a beautiful music video! The ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’ music video has received an overwhelming response from the viewers with over 2 million YouTube views in just a couple of days. We are confident that the song will continue to resonate with the viewers.”

The new rendition of the Googly Woogly Wooksh is sung by popular Bollywood singers Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik. They are also featuring in the music video which is composed by Jeet Gannguli while Swanand Kirkire has penned its lyrics.

Watch the Googly Woogly Wooksh song here -

Tags
9XM Ponds YouTube Googly Woogly Wooksh 9X Media Audience Brand Connect
Related news
Press Releases | 19 Dec 2016

Ezra Song 'Lailakame' Crosses 1 Million Views On YouTube

MUMBAI: The melodious song ‘Lailakame’ from the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ezra, has crossed one Million views on YouTube. Sung by Haricharan, Rahul Raj has composed the music to the lyrics of Harinarayanan B.K.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2016

QYUKI'S revolutionary idea of JAMMIN' created mass popularity unlike any other

MUMBAI : Since the launch of Jammin in August this year, Qyuki’s collaboration with YouTube introduced the world to a unique property .This has been peaking everyone’s interest since the start.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Oct 2016

9XM salutes the Indian Army with a patriotic single titled 'Salaam Haq Se'

MUMBAI: Amidst all the chatter and debates about the surgical strikes, 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music destination, has created a special tribute to the brave soldiers of The Indian Army.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

News
Delhi court vacation bench upholds music licensing bodies rights to licence

MUMBAI: In yet another turn of events, the Delhi High Court's vacation bench has passed anotread more

News
EEMA vs the music licensing societies: The battle rages

MUMBAI: It’s an all out war.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii becomes stubborn to make a better India
,

MUMBAI: Karo Theek #BanoDheet an awareness initiative by Mastiii – India’s No.1 Music & Youthread more

News
All payments for FM Radio channels to go digital from New Year
,

NEW DELHI: All payments relating to FM Radio will be made online via bharatkosh.gov.in from I Jaread more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group