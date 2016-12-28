9XM and Ponds music video generates over 2.5 million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: 9XM recreated the iconic Pond’s cold cream tune ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’ This popular jingle has been recreated as a music video by 9XM for Pond’s cold cream, a Unilever-owned brand. The music video is currently airing on 9XM and is being broadcasted across the Channel’s YouTube and other social media platforms.

The ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’ music video exclusively launched on 9XM as part of the brand integration campaign by 9X Media’s Audience Brand Connect (ABC) division. In the recent past, ABC has successfully executed many brand integration campaigns for some of the most prestigious brands and clients in India.

Commenting on the brand integration, 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. chief revenue officer Pawan Jailkhani said, “We are extremely pleased to associate with Pond’s - an iconic brand and recreate one of the most popular jingles into a beautiful music video! The ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’ music video has received an overwhelming response from the viewers with over 2 million YouTube views in just a couple of days. We are confident that the song will continue to resonate with the viewers.”

The new rendition of the Googly Woogly Wooksh is sung by popular Bollywood singers Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik. They are also featuring in the music video which is composed by Jeet Gannguli while Swanand Kirkire has penned its lyrics.

Watch the Googly Woogly Wooksh song here -