Press Release |  27 Dec 2016 18:41 |  By RnMTeam

Leon releases compelling new track 'Liar'

MUMBAI: Columbia Records singer/songwriter Leon has released her compelling new track 'Liar'. The new song is a taste of what’s to come in Leon debut album, due to release next year.

"I wrote this song about a year ago back home in Stockholm, and I’m really excited to now share it with people,” Leon says. “The song is very close to me and it feels even more special since my mom and uncle are playing strings on it. I hope people will like it!"

Leon will kick off her debut North American headline tour in February 2017. The tour starts in Boston on February 1, and will make stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada including New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and Austin before wrapping in Nashville on February 28 – see the full list of tour dates below.

Leon first became known for her debut single 'Tired of Talking' when it released last year. It went straight to #1 on Hype Machine and received critical praise from GLAMOUR, InStyle, Noisey, PAPER, NYLON and more. The song has since captured more than 40 million streams on Spotify, and also received a remix treatment from A-Trak and Cory Enemy, which FADER called 'extremely catchy' and Entertainment Weekly named one of ’10 under-the-radar songs from emerging artists who deserve your attention.’ 'Tired of Talking' is featured on her debut EP Treasure, along with 'Nobody Cares', 'Leon’s Lullaby” and the EP’s title track.

A standout vocalist with a natural gift for writing fresh, infectious pop that oozes soul, 23-year-old Lotta Lindgren aka Leon is Sweden’s latest great pop export. She is a rarity as a young, self-contained, and grounded artist who has such a potent, authentic musical identity. Her rich, smoky vocal will strike a chord with fans from the first moment hearing it, not to mention her incredibly catchy, fresh honest songs.

Watch the song here:

