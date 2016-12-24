RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  24 Dec 2016

Erik Hassle drops new single ‘Missing You’ off album ‘Innocence Lost’

MUMBAI: Swedish soul-pop sensation Erik Hassle has released his first official single ‘Missing You’ since announcing the 27 January 2017 release of his forthcoming full-length LP ‘Innocence Lost’

‘Missing You’ is out now and was produced by Grammy nominated John Hill (Jay Z, MIA, Charli XCX, Florence and the Machine) in Los Angeles. With its lush production, lithe guitar, and warm embrace, Erik weaves together a poignant and palpable tale of loss that’s as hypnotic as it is heartbreaking. “It comes from a real story of losing somebody way too early,” he explains. “I sang it one-and- a-half times, because I broke down on the second take. The lyrics speak for themselves.”

In addition to the album version, Erik had his friend songwriter/producer Jerker ‘Olov’ Hansson (Terror JR, Panic! At The Disco, Icona Pop) create a special remix titled the ‘Olov Remix’ that is being released alongside the original album version.

‘Innocence Lost’ features special vocal guests Tinashe and Vic Mensa, plus various A-list producers including Eshraque ‘iSHi’ Mughal (Tinie Tempah, Emeli Sandé),TV on The Radio’s Dave Sitek, with additional production from SOHN (Banks, Lana Del Rey), Oskar ‘Sikow’ Engstroem (Giorgio Moroder, Kate Boy), John Hill (AlunaGeorge, Elle King), Billboard (Britney Spears, Robyn), Gorgon City and Al Shux (Alicia Keys, Elliphant).

Tags
Innocence Lost Tinashe Vic Mensa Jerker ‘Olov’ Hansson Terror JR Panic! At The Disco Icona Pop Erik Hassle Missing You
