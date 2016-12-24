RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 Dec 2016 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

Dance to the most popular tunes of 2016 this Christmas

MUMBAI: This Christmas, Mirchi’s Santa brings the biggest countdown show in India to your TV screens – the Officer’s Choice Blue Mirchi Top 20 Co-powered by Dabur Gulabari.

The Top 20 songs of 2016 will be unveiled on TV accompanied by an exciting line-up of scintillating performances by stars like Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Karan Tacker, Krystle D’souza, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karishma Tanna, Aamir Ali, Rithwik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Gurmeet Choudhary and many more. The ‘double dhamaka’ of this grand show, an initiative of Radio Mirchi, India’s No. 1 radio network, will be telecast on Colors on 25 December 2016, (Sunday) from 1PM to 3PM and 4:30PM and 6:30PM

The energy of the star-studded programme zoomed even higher when Bollywood hotties Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor came on stage to the tune of ‘The Humma Song’, a recreation of the evergreen Rahman classic, which has been remade for their upcoming film, ‘Ok Jaanu’.

The show was hosted by none other than Manish Paul whose hilarious interactions with internet sensation, Pammi Aunty, had the audience in splits.

Tags
Aditya Roy Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Ok Jaanu The Humma Song Urvashi Rautela Mouni Roy Karan Tacker Krystle D’souza Sanjeeda Sheikh Karishma Tanna Aamir Ali Rithwik Dhanjani Asha Negi Gurmeet Choudhary Officer’s Choice Blue Mirchi Top 20 Dabur Gulabari Radio Mirchi Colors Manish Paul
Related news
Press Releases | 08 Nov 2016

Vodafone U 'Rock On 2' live concert enthralled Pune

MUMBAI: Vodafone U, first-of-its-kind lifestyle proposition for youth and the much awaited musical drama film 'Rock On 2', enthralled Vodafone music lovers with their exclusive ‘Rock On 2’ with U Concert live at Phoenix Market City, Pune held on 5 November 2016.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Sep 2016

#JoinTheBand with Vodafone U and 'Rock On 2'

MUMBAI: Vodafone U, a-first-of-its-kind lifestyle proposition for youth, has associated with the much awaited musical drama 'Rock On 2' to offer exciting experiences to its customers and music lovers.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Sep 2016

Ticket sales for Global Citizen Festival India 2016 to begin from 15 Sept

MUMBAI: BookMyShow, the online entertainment ticketing brand, will begin the first phase of ticket sales for the most anticipated Global Citizen Festival India 2016 tomorrow, i.e. Thursday, 15 September at 12 noon across all its platforms.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Not just a jukebox of performers: 101India’s Hip Hop Homeland 2016 review

MUMBAI: Ever since the youth portal 101India came into sincere attention in the music community, read more

News
Petition filed concerning cheap and vulgar lyrics in Punjabi songs

MUMBAI: An IIM study emerged around the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Udta Punjab’ in June thread more

News
All genre-inclusive gig series formation Generation WHY to make its debut in January '17

MUMBAI: Initiatives dedicated to a certain genre or ideology have popped up aplenty in the past tread more

Interviews
For a brand to succeed over nine years with changing interest patterns takes a lot of effort: Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: 9XM recently turned ‘9’ and celebrated by running a month long campaign that included giread more

News
BARC Week 50: 9XM pushes Sony Mix back; Dhamaal re-enters

MUMBAI: Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) has released the ratings read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group