Dance to the most popular tunes of 2016 this Christmas

MUMBAI: This Christmas, Mirchi’s Santa brings the biggest countdown show in India to your TV screens – the Officer’s Choice Blue Mirchi Top 20 Co-powered by Dabur Gulabari.

The Top 20 songs of 2016 will be unveiled on TV accompanied by an exciting line-up of scintillating performances by stars like Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Karan Tacker, Krystle D’souza, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karishma Tanna, Aamir Ali, Rithwik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Gurmeet Choudhary and many more. The ‘double dhamaka’ of this grand show, an initiative of Radio Mirchi, India’s No. 1 radio network, will be telecast on Colors on 25 December 2016, (Sunday) from 1PM to 3PM and 4:30PM and 6:30PM

The energy of the star-studded programme zoomed even higher when Bollywood hotties Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor came on stage to the tune of ‘The Humma Song’, a recreation of the evergreen Rahman classic, which has been remade for their upcoming film, ‘Ok Jaanu’.

The show was hosted by none other than Manish Paul whose hilarious interactions with internet sensation, Pammi Aunty, had the audience in splits.