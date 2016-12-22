Train announced highly anticipated tenth studio album 'a girl a bottle a boat'

MUMBAI: Known for their countless chart-topping hits, multi-platinum-selling band Train has announced their much-awaited tenth studio album, ‘a girl a bottle a boat’, set for release on 27 January 2017 via Columbia Records. The new album follows 2014’s release of ‘Bulletproof Picasso’, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, and marks the group’s first release of all-new original music.

"Every album I've ever been a part of writing has had a fair amount of difficulty. Wanting to touch people's lives is a daunting task but when it happens it makes all of the blood sweat and tears worth it,” said Train frontman, Pat Monahan. ‘a girl a bottle a boat’ has been the most fun and fulfilling I think of all of the Train albums.”

The album’s first single, ‘Play That Song,’ is already seeing success in the U.S. and globally, including the band’s debut broadcast performance of the track on ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

The track continues to pick up speed, and has become one of the top songs on Shazam in the United States. The group has consistently been at the forefront of contemporary music and have had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since their self-titled debut in 1994. Sampling the beloved melody from ‘Heart and Soul,’ Train’s ‘Play That Song’ is a feel-good anthem, brimming with a playful liveliness mirrored in its latest companion video. The video features singer Pat Monahan dancing his way through a sunny Los Angeles, inviting those around him to join for an infectious over-the-top dance number.