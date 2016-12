MUMBAI: Shazam has revealed the tracks people searched for most on its app in 2016 and Sia tops the list.

For those who don't know, Shazam uses your phone's microphone to listen to your surroundings and help you identify a song.

Sia's ‘Cheap Thrills’ is the year's most ‘Shazamed’ track, while Mike Posner, Twenty One Pilots and Kungs vs Cookin' On 3 Burners also make the top five.

Drake was the most Shazamed artist overall.