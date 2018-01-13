RadioandMusic
On The Go |  13 Jan 2018 17:10 |  By RnMTeam

Raftaar raps for #JusticeForZainab

MUMBAI: A shocking incident in Pakistan has shaken the entire globe. A seven-year-old girl Zainab from Qasur, a city of Pakistan was kidnapped, raped and killed. Showing support to the innocent girl, Bollywood’s famous rapper Raftaar has dedicated two lines to the victim.

He took it to Twitter to express his feelings towards the incident.

Here is the post:

People across nations from celebrities to the commoners have been pleading justice for the little girl who was the victim. They are also requesting the government to take strict action against such criminals with #JusticeForZainab

#JusticeForZainab Raftaar Bollywood Twitter
