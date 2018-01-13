Raftaar raps for #JusticeForZainab

MUMBAI: A shocking incident in Pakistan has shaken the entire globe. A seven-year-old girl Zainab from Qasur, a city of Pakistan was kidnapped, raped and killed. Showing support to the innocent girl, Bollywood’s famous rapper Raftaar has dedicated two lines to the victim.

He took it to Twitter to express his feelings towards the incident.

Here is the post:

#JusticeForZainab

"Na isme koi desh hai, na isme koi mazab hai.

Khule aam ghoom raha hai shaitaan, gazab hai."

A 7 year old kid on her way to her Quran class got abducted, rapped and killed. The man is roaming freely even after being caught on a security camera#JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/2Hs1XO81D2 — RaftaaR (@raftaarmusic) January 13, 2018

People across nations from celebrities to the commoners have been pleading justice for the little girl who was the victim. They are also requesting the government to take strict action against such criminals with #JusticeForZainab