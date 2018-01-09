RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
On The Go |  09 Jan 2018 20:35 |  By RnMTeam

Nucleya in "no work" mood

MUMBAI: Bass Raja Nucleya who has ruled the EDM space in India with tracks like Bhayankar Aatma, Laung Gawacha, recently produced Paintra with Divine for Anurag Kashyap's film Mukkabaaz. We took a dig to get to know Nucleya’s further plans and it did amaze us.

After a lot of action Nucleya has finally decided on something, “I am on a break and would spend some time with my family at home,” said Nucleya.

You have not to get worried about this announcement as Nucleya will be performing at Vh1 Supersonic on 9 February.

Tags
Nucleya on a break India EDM Vh1 Supersonic Pune Bhayankar Aatma Laung Gawacha Divine Anurag Kashyap
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City recreates the golden era of music with Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi LIVE in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, took the city of Ahmedabad on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane wread more

News
BARC Week 52: Music channels remain steady

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) there were no read more

News
65 per cent of the Indian population will now tune into FM radio

MUMBAI: Here is the first 2018 good news for FM lovers.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM goes digital with Webisodes of Benadryl Big Golden Voice
,

MUMBAI: Following the resounding success of first four seasons of Benadryl BIG Golden Voice, BIG read more

News
Rajat Kakar appointed PPL India's Managing Director

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited commonly known as PPL has a new Managing director on boaread more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman honoured to be face of Sikkim

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Monday was officially announced the first brand ambassador of Sikkim. He said he is honoured to be the...read more

2
Local to global story of percussionist Deepak Bhatt

MUMBAI: Born in a poor family Deepak Bhatt always believed that he was born into music. This belief moulded him into one of the most renowned masters...read more

3
Top Indian music shows of 2017

MUMBAI: The year 2017 was pouring reality shows; there was a mix of new and old. Every leading channel from a Star Plus, Sony TV, Zee TV, &TV...read more

4
Nick Carter accused of having sex with underage girl

MUMBAI: Nick Carter was accused of having sex with an underage girl in 2003.In a police report, Carter was accused of sexual offence lewd or...read more

5
Shalmali wants to be 'better prepared' before working with Rahman

MUMBAI: Shalmali Kholgade says she wants to prepare herself as a good and worthy musician before working with Oscar and Grammy winning composer AR...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group