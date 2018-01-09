Nucleya in "no work" mood

MUMBAI: Bass Raja Nucleya who has ruled the EDM space in India with tracks like Bhayankar Aatma, Laung Gawacha, recently produced Paintra with Divine for Anurag Kashyap's film Mukkabaaz. We took a dig to get to know Nucleya’s further plans and it did amaze us.

After a lot of action Nucleya has finally decided on something, “I am on a break and would spend some time with my family at home,” said Nucleya.

You have not to get worried about this announcement as Nucleya will be performing at Vh1 Supersonic on 9 February.