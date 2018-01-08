Mika Singh gets this opportunity after 15 years
MUMBAI: Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti, a Sikh festival which commemorated on 5 January this year was celebrated with devotional songs. While most places kept it low-profile, some roped in B-town biggies like Mika Singh to be a part of the celebration. The singer performed at Arvinder at Maha Kirtan Darbar at JVPD grounds.
We had not heard Mika Singh sing to shabadas for 15 years and finally, Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti turned out to be that day. He took to social media and shared his heartfelt message.
Check out his post:
After 15 years I got a beautiful opportunity to sing Shabad.. I feel so blessed that I finally did kirtan in Mumbai on shri Guru Gobind ji’s Gurupurab with my dear brother Arvinder..I’m grateful to the sangat who were chanting Waheguru. Big thanks to my big brother BAWA saab pic.twitter.com/s0COwy14b8
— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 7, 2018