Mika Singh gets this opportunity after 15 years

MUMBAI: Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti, a Sikh festival which commemorated on 5 January this year was celebrated with devotional songs. While most places kept it low-profile, some roped in B-town biggies like Mika Singh to be a part of the celebration. The singer performed at Arvinder at Maha Kirtan Darbar at JVPD grounds.

We had not heard Mika Singh sing to shabadas for 15 years and finally, Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti turned out to be that day. He took to social media and shared his heartfelt message.

