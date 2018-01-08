RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
On The Go |  08 Jan 2018 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh gets this opportunity after 15 years

MUMBAI: Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti, a Sikh festival which commemorated on 5 January this year was celebrated with devotional songs. While most places kept it low-profile, some roped in B-town biggies like Mika Singh to be a part of the celebration. The singer performed at Arvinder at Maha Kirtan Darbar at JVPD grounds.

We had not heard Mika Singh sing to shabadas for 15 years and finally, Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti turned out to be that day. He took to social media and shared his heartfelt message.

Check out his post:

Tags
Mika Singh Arvinder Guru Gobind Singh Maha Kirtan Darbar Juhu JVPD grounds
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City recreates the golden era of music with Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi LIVE in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, took the city of Ahmedabad on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane wread more

News
BARC Week 52: Music channels remain steady

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) there were no read more

News
65 per cent of the Indian population will now tune into FM radio

MUMBAI: Here is the first 2018 good news for FM lovers.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM goes digital with Webisodes of Benadryl Big Golden Voice
,

MUMBAI: Following the resounding success of first four seasons of Benadryl BIG Golden Voice, BIG read more

News
Rajat Kakar appointed PPL India's Managing Director

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited commonly known as PPL has a new Managing director on boaread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Mixtape Punjabi' features Gippy and Harrdy; Neha Kakkar raps

MUMBAI: It's difficult to not get addicted to T-Series' Mixtape Punjabi. It gradually grows on you and we wouldn't be lying if we'd say that we are...read more

2
'Bharaari' will give you 'friendship' goals

MUMBAI: Zee Music Marathi releases Bharaari from an upcoming movie Looose Control. The track is sung by Rohit Raut, music is given by Mihir Bhatt and...read more

3
Gabriel & Dresden join Vh1 Supersonic 2018 line-up

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic has decided on being your candy jar, it's fulfilling your demands. On popular demand, the music festival to be held at Laxmi...read more

4
Top Indian music shows of 2017

MUMBAI: The year 2017 was pouring reality shows; there was a mix of new and old. Every leading channel from a Star Plus, Sony TV, Zee TV, &TV...read more

5
Shalmali wants to be 'better prepared' before working with Rahman

MUMBAI: Shalmali Kholgade says she wants to prepare herself as a good and worthy musician before working with Oscar and Grammy winning composer AR...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group