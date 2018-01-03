RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
On The Go |  03 Jan 2018 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood singers celebrate New Year with their loved ones

MUMBAI: To put it in simple words, New Year is nothing, but a New Year, for many a new beginning, for others hope of a better future. No matter, what the year to come holds, one likes to welcome it with triumph. So, you end up partying with the ones you love the most. Some of our singers too decided on beginning the New Year with the ones they are closet to, their family.

A few even went on to share their New Year pictures on social and we think you’d like to have a look at them -

Shreya Ghoshal

The Bollywood’s melodious singer Shreya Ghoshal celebrated the day with her better half Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Daler Mehndi

The Punjabi rockstar Daler Mehndi was on a mini vacation with his family in Goa. Here is the picture of him with his adorable daughter while leaving from Goa.

Arijit Singh

The soulful singer of Bollywood, Arijit Singh was seen spending some quality time with the love of his life Koel Roy.

Raftaar

Giving some serious relationship goals, the famous rapper Raftaar with wife Komal Vohra is currently on a vacation. While in the flight, the coupled posed for a picture wishing their fans a Happy New Year.

Tulsi Kumar

The singer who gave birth to a baby boy named Shivaay, posted a picture with her husband Hitesh Ralhan, Shivaay and herself.  This was the first picture of Shivaay on social media.

Armaan Malik

Not leaving the roots, Armaan Malik chose to welcome the New Year with his parents who have been his mentors.

Kanika Kapoor

The Punjabi kudi was with her children holidaying at a lonely island. She posted a hot picture with her daughter.

Tags
Kanika Kapoor Armaan Malik Tulsi Kumar Shivaay Hitesh Ralhan Raftaar Komal Vohra Koel Roy Arijit Singh Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya Shreya Ghoshal Daler Mehndi
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Rajat Kakar appointed PPL India's Managing Director

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited commonly known as PPL has a new Managing director on boaread more

Press Releases
Radio City associates with Royal Stag Barrel presents MTV Unplugged Season 7

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced its association with Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Seread more

Press Releases
Chandigarh Railway Station echoed with its favorite, RJ Meenakshi's voice

MUMBAI: Chandigarh’s favorite and MY FM’s top RJ Meenakshi last week surprised the travelers at tread more

Press Releases
Get full scoop on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment on Vh1 in 2018

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and Vh1 is all geared up to give you an exciting dose of...read more

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

top# 5 articles

1
Got tired of sticking to rulebook: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik, who has composed music for films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Golmaal Again, says he has got tired of following the rulebook...read more

2
Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018

MUMBAI: Stars Beyonce Knowles, Eminem and The Weeknd will perform at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. The festival will...read more

3
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' back on Billboard 200 Albums chart for the 4th week

MUMBAI: It’s good news for Taylor Swift fans as her album, Reputation which released on the 10 November, 2017 has reigned top position again on the...read more

4
Top 10 Bollywood singers of 2017

MUMBAI: Bollywood music industry has some of the finest talents in the world. This B-town talent can make its presence felt in any part of the world...read more

5
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' to return in May

MUMBAI: After the chartbuster season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017, the show is all set to return with a new season in 2018.  The show which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group