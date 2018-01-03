Bollywood singers celebrate New Year with their loved ones

MUMBAI: To put it in simple words, New Year is nothing, but a New Year, for many a new beginning, for others hope of a better future. No matter, what the year to come holds, one likes to welcome it with triumph. So, you end up partying with the ones you love the most. Some of our singers too decided on beginning the New Year with the ones they are closet to, their family.

A few even went on to share their New Year pictures on social and we think you’d like to have a look at them -

Shreya Ghoshal

The Bollywood’s melodious singer Shreya Ghoshal celebrated the day with her better half Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Daler Mehndi

The Punjabi rockstar Daler Mehndi was on a mini vacation with his family in Goa. Here is the picture of him with his adorable daughter while leaving from Goa.

Arijit Singh

The soulful singer of Bollywood, Arijit Singh was seen spending some quality time with the love of his life Koel Roy.

Raftaar

Giving some serious relationship goals, the famous rapper Raftaar with wife Komal Vohra is currently on a vacation. While in the flight, the coupled posed for a picture wishing their fans a Happy New Year.

Tulsi Kumar

The singer who gave birth to a baby boy named Shivaay, posted a picture with her husband Hitesh Ralhan, Shivaay and herself. This was the first picture of Shivaay on social media.

Armaan Malik

Not leaving the roots, Armaan Malik chose to welcome the New Year with his parents who have been his mentors.

Kanika Kapoor

The Punjabi kudi was with her children holidaying at a lonely island. She posted a hot picture with her daughter.