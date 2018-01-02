RadioandMusic
On The Go |  02 Jan 2018 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar posts first picture of her baby on social

MUMBAI: The new baby in town, Shivaay Ralhan has been in talks since his birth on Christmas Eve. Singer Tulsi Kumar and Hitesh Ralhan broke the news of his birth on social media. Now, they show a glimpse of their little one on this very platform.

While the world was busy posting party pictures on social networking sites on New Year, Tulsi posted a cute family picture. The picture included her new-born baby boy Shivaay.

Well, this social update by the singer did bring a smile on many faces as they’d been waiting to get a glimpse of the baby.

Check the picture below:

Also Read: When I first heard him cry, I had tears in my eyes: Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar Shivaay Hitesh Ralhan New Year singer
