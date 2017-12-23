RadioandMusic
On The Go |  23 Dec 2017 17:50 |  By RnMTeam

Salman turns chorus singer on &TV's 'The Voice'

MUMBAI: The Voice India Kids 2 is all set to have Bhaijaan of all Salman Khan on their show tonight. And, the episode will be a Salman Khan special with the contestants singing the actor's film songs.

Among the songs of Salman, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s title track is one of the best songs of his and a contestant from the show Shreemoyi Mandal will be seen singing this song. The song from the movie is actually sung by the coach of the show Palak Muchhal.

Listening to the song of Shreemoyi, Salman and Palak went back to the Prem Ratan...days. In fact, Salman ran and went to the other contestants who were singing chorus lines of the song and started singing. The actor also did the signature step of the song on the show.

After the performance of Shreemoyi, Singer of the song Palak Muchhal came on the stage to sing the track on public demand.

After all this Salman praised the little singer and also said that she has sung better than the original singer, to which Palak agreed.

