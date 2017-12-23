RadioandMusic
Baba Sehgal inspires people through a wacky video

MUMBAI: Baba Sehgal known to have fun, humour, sarcasm all packaged in one has recently come up with a quirky video. In this video Baba Sehgal is motivating people musically.

Baba’s songs like Chicken Fried Rice, Aloo Ka Paratha, Adrak Wali Chai has already driven his fans crazy and this video is just another one but with a twist. In this video Sehgal is ‘asking people to kick-start their new year’ with positivity.

He took to social media to give out the message in funky style. This video will get his message right through your head but will also make you go ROFL.

Watch the tweet video below:

