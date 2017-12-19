RadioandMusic
On The Go |  19 Dec 2017 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar "not crushing" over married Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: The Indian cricket team leader Virat Kohli whose marriage pictures are all over the internet is now in news because of a “crush story”. Interesting, this one has nothing to do with wife Anushka Sharma. Well, an online portal reported that Neha Kakkar has a crush on Virat Kohli but the news is incorrect.

Recently, Neha was on the sets of Colors TV’s Entertainment Ki Raat where she was questioned if she has a crush on a cricketer. Not knowing that it would make headlines for a portal she promptly replied, that she has "no crush" but she likes Virat and Anushka together.

The statement was tweaked a bit more than expected. The scribe forgot to mention the word “no” and stated that Neha has a crush on Virat.

Shocked by this piece of misinformation, Neha took to Twitter to clear the air, before it would snowball into something massive in the media world. Here is what the singer had to say -

