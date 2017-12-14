RadioandMusic
'Dil Chahta Hai' tune wasn't made for it!

MUMBAI: Dil Chahta Hai, a movie known for its progressive music in the early 2000s, had a lot happening in the recording studios. We unravel the mystery finally.

Remember the tune of the title track of Dil Chahta Hai? (Everyone remembers it), but nobody knows that this tune was made for Jaane Kyun Log Pyar Karte Hai. Yes, the tune was initially composed for Udit Narayaṇ and Alka Yagnik's song.

"We had gone on a 10 day holiday to Khandala, where I, Ehsaan, Loy, Javed Saab, and Farhan Akhtar were there. I was taking shower, when suddenly this tune came into my mind and after that the lyrics of Dil Chahta Hai, I felt it just fits like a lego and that is how this tune went for that song,” said Shankar.

Another interesting part is that the music of the entire movie along with the lyrics was completed in just three and a half days.

Now, that is something very interesting and equally great because the tune in the title track of the movie fits so well that the song itself has become a classic.

Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy Javed Akhtar Farhan Akhtar Shankar Mahadevan Dil Chahta Hai
