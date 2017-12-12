RadioandMusic
12 Dec 2017

Nakash Aziz gets a special gift from his fan

MUMBAI: Fan-based gifts are close to any artiste but some special efforts put into the gift make them extraordinary. The famous Bollywood playback singer Nakash Aziz who has crooned popular tracks like Saree Ke Fall Sa, Gandi Baat, Naach Meri Jaan, Dhating Naach, Jabra Fan, Pungi among others was pleasantly surprised to receive a special gift from a female fan.

The girl meticulously sketched one of Nakash’s old pictures and couriered it to his place. Nakash has since then shown the beautiful artwork to everyone visiting home. Isn’t this interesting!

Commenting on the same, Nakash says, "It feels great when people appreciate your work and create something special. The sketch is already adorning my bedroom wall.”

Nakash's title track from Sallu Ki Shaadi has received a great response from music lovers and his track Raakshassi from 2.0 is out. The track has been composed by AR Rahman.

