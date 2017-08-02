RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
On The Go |  02 Aug 2017 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

Sona Mohapatra's 'Moscow Mein Masti'

(Courtesy: Albert Egazatov)
(Courtesy: Albert Egazatov)

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra, who was in Moscow for a live concert put some of the pictures from the tour on her Twitter account. Organised by Octave Entertainment, Sona performed along with her band in Moscow on 29 July 2017 at Crocus City Vegas Concert Hall.

Supported by the embassy of India, Moscow, Russia, the motive behind this live concert was to celebrate the establishment of the 70th year of diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

Have a look at the pictures as she named it ‘Moscow Mein Masti’ -

Also, check this video just after the concert which she has put on Facebook

Tags
Sona Mohapatra Twitter Octave Entertainment Crocus City Vegas Concert Hall Embassy of India Moscow
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
RJ Hunt S3 contestant Simon Das joins Friends FM

MUMBAI:  Friends FM’s most unique competition RJ Hunt Season 3 came to an end with Simoread more

Press Releases
MusiCom Red FM kick-starts Aisi Taisi Democracy

MUMBAI: With an enthralled audience from across Kolkata, the maiden performanceread more

News
Ultra Group launches three apps for devotional music lovers

MUMBAI: Ultra Group has launched three mobile apps dedicated to devotional music lovers for thisread more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment wins international award for its digital campaign

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment has managed to create its name in the international industry too.read more

News
BookMyShow acquires Nfusion for its audio entertainment offerings

NEW DELHI: Online entertainment ticketing company BookMyShow today announced that it has acquireread more

top# 5 articles

1
Major Lazer's 'Sua Cara' video featuring Anitta and Pabllo Vittar premieres

MUMBAI: Major Lazer's video for Sua Cara, featuring Brazilian superstars Anitta and Pabllo Vittar , is out now. Filmed in Morocco, the video was...read more

2
Sonu Nigam's birthday marked with a pledge to plant more trees

NEW DELHI: Singers from various parts of the country paid their tribute to Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam at a musical evening over the weekend to mark...read more

3
Singer Yash Wadali booked for molestation

MUMBAI: Singer Yash Wadali has been allegedly booked for molesting a woman at a party in Goregaon on Wednesday.The incidence took place in Bangur...read more

4
Sony Music's boy band to perform at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

MUMBAI: New boy band Pretty Much - which includes musicians Austin Porter, nineteen, Brandon Arreaga, 17, Edwin Honoret, 18, Nick Mara, 19, and Zion...read more

5
RJ Raunac is back with 'Sonu Song' on 'Fun Ki Baat'

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka's Sonu Song chapter is still a heated topic but Red FM isn’t stopping at it. RJ Raunac who had created another Sonu Song in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group