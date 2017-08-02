Sona Mohapatra's 'Moscow Mein Masti'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra, who was in Moscow for a live concert put some of the pictures from the tour on her Twitter account. Organised by Octave Entertainment, Sona performed along with her band in Moscow on 29 July 2017 at Crocus City Vegas Concert Hall.

Supported by the embassy of India, Moscow, Russia, the motive behind this live concert was to celebrate the establishment of the 70th year of diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

Have a look at the pictures as she named it ‘Moscow Mein Masti’ -

Also, check this video just after the concert which she has put on Facebook