On The Go |  31 Jul 2017 20:55 |  By RnMTeam

Dabboo Malik maintains a classy calm at Big Zee Entertainment Awards

MUMBAI: Saturday, witnessed all the glitz and glamour at YRF Studios with Big Zee Entertainment Awards being held at the venue. The red carpet of the event was graced by the who’s who of entertainment and sports world. Amongst them were the father-son duo Dabboo Malik-Armaan Mallik.

The famous singer Armaan walked on the red carpet and got busy taking a video, when his father unknowingly stepped over the wires attached to the media mikes. Unaware of what had happened Sr. Malik yet again stepped on the wires that got one of the scribes furious. In rage the Journo asked the well-known composer to stay off the wires. A calm and composed Malik apologised for being ignorant, but to his surprise, instead of accepting the apology this uncivilised Journo felt the need to repeat the act. He yet again responded arrogantly.

As an onlooker we felt that the composer would pounce back, but he stunned us with his response. He simply looked at this reporter and said a polite ‘sorry’.

Armaan who happened to watch the act felt the need to intervene, but his father kept him out of it.

Dabboo Malik’s definitely kept his dignity intact and earned a lot of respect from the onlookers. We’ve definitely become a fan of the composer now.

