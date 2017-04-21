Neha Kakkar reveals a 'Manali Trance' secret

MUMBAI: Bollywood's cute dimpled songstress, often referred as 'chota box bada dhamaka', Neha Kakkar revealed a small but very importance secret of her 2016 song 'Manali Trance'.

The initial portion of the song starts with a rhythm, but the interesting part is that it’s not just music, but Kakkar’s voice. “I always forget to tell this, but today I remember and I have to say that the start of ‘Manali Trance’ song is not just the music but my voice too,” said Kakkar at Hungama studio during the launch of her new single ‘Ring’.

“I have a habit of adding beats and humming at the last moment, and I did this during ‘Manali Trance’. The song begins, with my voice and the beats as an add-on and it was all last minute. I am happy to see that the song has been loved by you all,” she added.

The song’s beats are created by Honey Singh, who has also give vocals to this ‘Shaukeen’ track. “The beats of the songs which are so energetic and amazing were made in front of me by Yo Yo and he made it so quickly. The song was recorded in only 25 minutes,” said the ‘Aao Raja’ hit-maker.