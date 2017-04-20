Sachin Tendulkar showcases his love for musicians on social media

MUMBAI: Our very own master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, who collaborated with ace singer Sonu Nigam on a song for his new cricket app for android '100MB', has posted a photo on twitter today along with a couple of notable singers and composers from the Bollywood music industry.

"Spent a magical musical evening with friends. Enjoyed classics that crossed the boundaries of language and time. A night to remember!," added he with the photograph.

Spent a magical musical evening with friends.. Enjoyed classics that crossed the boundaries of language and time. A night to remember! pic.twitter.com/hAvJanZpmT — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 20, 2017

Lastly, we were just wondering, while AR Rahman has composed the music for it, the singers and composers who are there in this picture, might have lent their voices for the upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'.

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', has been helmed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka. The biopic is set to release on 26 May this year. On the other hand, the app, '100MB' was launched on 30 March 2017. The song is sung by the master blaster Sachin with the ace singer Sonu Nigam.