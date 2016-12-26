RadioandMusic
editorial
26 Dec 2016

Shaan and Anu Malik's collaboration is gut-wrenching

MUMBAI: When we first learned that a well-known singer and composer duo had stepped into each other's shoes for an upcoming film song, we got really excited. So, we put on our headphones and clicked on the link that was ideally suppose to be a dream track, but it turned out to be extremely atrocious.

We are finding it hard to understand how two of the best music personalities -- Shaan and Anu Malik created something as dislikable as 'Coffee With D'.

Shaan has composed the title track of the film starring comedian Sunil Grover and Malik is on vocals. Unfortunately, the outcome of this combination is woeful.

One wouldn't dare to play this track the second time. But, if you really want to experience the horror view the video below.

We think both Shaan and Malik should stick to what they do best.

Tags
Shaan Anu Malik Coffee With D Sunil Grover
