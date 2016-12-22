Indian Idol jumps from Season 6 to 9

MUMBAI: Indian Idol Season 9 begins from 24 December on Sony Entertainment Television with its judge trio of Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam.

Every season of Indian Idol has come up with new slogans - Season 6 had ‘Yahi Hai MAUKE KI DASTAK’ , Season 9 has ‘ Awaaz, Andaaz and Riyaaz’. Oh wait, if we last saw Season 6, where is Season 7 and 8?

Did we just take a long sleep that we managed to miss two Indian Idol Seasons? Or have we dropped to a magical wonderland?

On the launch of Indian Idol recently, we expected to be called Season 7, but we learnt it to be Season 9.

Well, hang on. We fortunately didn’t sleep much neither we are in a fairyland. Indian Idol after its Season 6, came up with two Seasons for kids named Indian Idol Juniors and Indian Idol Juniors Season 2. So according to the production, the new season should be named as Season 9.

Ah well.