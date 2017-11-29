Lanco’s debut album ‘Hallelujah Nights’ to release on 19 January

MUMBAI: Rooted in the southern storytelling of Country music with the modern punch of rock n roll, Hallelujah Nights (Arista Nashville) serves as Lanco's coming-of-age debut album, out 19 January. Equal parts nostalgic and forward-thinking, lead singer Brandon Lancaster wrote all eleven songs and found success breathing new life into universal themes. Simultaneously, Lanco’s first-ever No. One “Greatest Love Story” reigns at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart for its second consecutive week, while the Gold hit also claims the top spot on the Mediabase Country Airplay chart today.

"We all go through more of the same experiences than we realize and songwriting is a process of observing those moments,” said Lancaster. “Our stories have different people, different names, different places, but they all have the same emotions attached to them. It's not fantasy-related. To me, this album is about glorifying the reality of life.”

Lanco's story begins in the small towns where all five bandmates - Lancaster, bassist Chandler Baldwin, multi-instrumentalist Jared Hampton, drummer Tripp Howell and lead guitarist Eric Steedly - were raised. Spread across Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, they lived normal lives full of late nights, long weekends, hard lessons and young love. Alongside award-winning producer Jay Joyce, Lanco focused on capturing the spirit of their exuberant live shows, sharing the same goal to make everything sound authentic and human. If a particular song didn't click, Lanco would take it on the road and perform the new tune every night until things fell into place.