RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  29 Nov 2017 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Lanco’s debut album ‘Hallelujah Nights’ to release on 19 January

Lanco
Lanco

MUMBAI: Rooted in the southern storytelling of Country music with the modern punch of rock n roll, Hallelujah Nights (Arista Nashville) serves as Lanco's coming-of-age debut album, out 19 January. Equal parts nostalgic and forward-thinking, lead singer Brandon Lancaster wrote all eleven songs and found success breathing new life into universal themes. Simultaneously, Lanco’s first-ever No. One “Greatest Love Story” reigns at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart for its second consecutive week, while the Gold hit also claims the top spot on the Mediabase Country Airplay chart today.

"We all go through more of the same experiences than we realize and songwriting is a process of observing those moments,” said Lancaster. “Our stories have different people, different names, different places, but they all have the same emotions attached to them. It's not fantasy-related. To me, this album is about glorifying the reality of life.”

Lanco's story begins in the small towns where all five bandmates - Lancaster, bassist Chandler Baldwin, multi-instrumentalist Jared Hampton, drummer Tripp Howell and lead guitarist Eric Steedly - were raised. Spread across Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, they lived normal lives full of late nights, long weekends, hard lessons and young love. Alongside award-winning producer Jay Joyce, Lanco focused on capturing the spirit of their exuberant live shows, sharing the same goal to make everything sound authentic and human. If a particular song didn't click, Lanco would take it on the road and perform the new tune every night until things fell into place.

Tags
Lanco Hallelujah Nights Tennessee LANCO Hallelujah Nights
Related news
Press Releases | 17 Oct 2017

Chris Young sets 2018 headline tour

MUMBAI: With days to go until his induction as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry and the release of his seventh studio album, Losing Sleep, Chris Young is revealing the launch of his 2018 headlining concerts.

read more
News | 05 Jun 2017

Taylor Swift's coffee date with new beau

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift looked smitten with Joe Alwyn as she enjoyed a coffee date with the actor in her hometown Nashville, Tennessee, Los Angeles. In some photographs, Swift and Alwyn can be seen enjoying morning coffee from a balcony on 3 June, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Feb 2017

LANCO releases 'Greatest Love Story'

MUMBAI: Arista Nashville’s rising group LANCO released their new single 'Greatest Love Story', which is available at all digital retail partners now.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2016

Pearl Jam, Soundsystem lined up for 2016 Bonnaroo

MUMBAI: Rock bands Pearl Jam and LCD Soundsystem will headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, to be held in Manchester, Tennessee in June. The names of those set to perform there were announced in the Tuesday night episode of TV show ‘Conan’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
It takes a lot of courage to bring multi-platinum artistes for a brand new festival: Vaishal Shah, TIMEOUT 72
Vaishal Shah

TIMEOUT 72 is all that the buzz is about. Yes, it’s a music festival taking place in Goa.read more

News
Shemaroo strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is rapidly strengthening its team with new hirings.read more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma
Comedy Adda

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma read more

Press Releases
Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers
Magnetic Words

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers read more

Press Releases
‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish

‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish read more

top# 5 articles

1
Lyricist Raj Shekhar explores his independent side with ‘Majnu Ka Tila’

MUMBAI: Lyricist Raj Shekhar, who has written lyrics for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Qarib Qarib Single amongst others, does...read more

2
MTV and Royal Stag Barrel Select return with the 7th Season of ‘MTV Unplugged’

MUMBAI: Perfection only needs a stage and Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 7 is the perfect stage to feature India’s musical perfection...read more

3
Time and space inspire stage, production processes for Goa's TimeOut72

MUMBAI: TimeOut72, billed as Asia's largest multi-genre music festival with celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo,...read more

4
Luis Fonsi rewrites history with three Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: International artist and 5x Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi, rewrites history once again by becoming a three-time Grammy nominee today in the...read more

5
Don't like my pop music most of the time: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says she doesn't like her own pop songs ‘most of the time’.Cyrus is not a fan of her own more commercial songs and finds...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group