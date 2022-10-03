RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
Features |  03 Oct 2022 13:52 |  By RnMTeam

Alan Walker collaborate with Trevor Daniel on 'EXTREMES'

MUMBAI: British/Norwegian DJ Alan Walker has teamed up with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel on ‘Extremes’ – out now via Sony Music. ‘Extremes’ is the first single to come from the second part of his upcoming 'Walkerverse' album, slated for release on 18th November.

A radio-ready pop-infused electro track, ‘Extremes’ is brimming with the larger-than-life house elements that Walker has become renowned for, whilst effortlessly bringing in Daniel’s edgy vocals for an alternative pop meets trap soundscape with a little added grit.

With more than 50 billion audio and visual streams worldwide and over 115 million followers across social media, Alan Walker has already left an indelible mark on the music scene. 2022 has seen the young star play every major festival on the globe, drop the first part of his ‘Walkerverse’ album and this month sees him kick off the first stops of his mammoth ‘Walkerverse’ tour in the UK, taking his ground-breaking new show to key cities across Europe and North America over the coming months.

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel’s 2018 breakthrough hit ‘Falling’ with KCsupreme and Charlie Handsome, generated 1.4 billion Spotify streams, went 4x platinum, and cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. By 2020, he had dropped his full-length debut, Nicotine, which garnered widespread acclaim from tastemakers, and saw him go on to team up with Selena Gomez for the gold-certified ‘Past Life.’ Collaborations followed with Summer Walker, Julia Michaels, blackbear, Ty Dolla $ign, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Zara Larsson, Travis Barker, and now Alan Walker.

WALKERVERSE TOUR

28th September MANCHESTER ACADEMY Manchester, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
29th September O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON London, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
1st October ANCIENNE BELGIQUE Brussels, Belgium SOLD OUT
6th October SPORTHALLE HAMBURG Hamburg, Germany
7th October MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE Düsseldorf, Germany
8th October TAURON ARENA Krakow, Poland
12th October ST MARX HALLEN Vienna, Austria
14th October HALLE 622 Zürich, Switzerland
15th October FABRIQUE Milan, Italy
19th October AFAS LIVE Amsterdam, the Netherlands
20th October ZENITH Paris, France
21st October ROCKHAL Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
22nd October JAHRHUNDERHALLE Frankfurt, Germany
3rd November SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM Dallas, TX, USA
4th November CONCOURSE Austin, TX, USA
5th November BAYOU MUSIC CENTER Houston, TX, USA
8th November BUCKHEAD THEATER Atlanta, GA, USA
9th November ECHOSTAGE Washington, DC, USA
10th November GREAT HALL Brooklyn, NY, USA ADDED DATE
11th November GREAT HALL Brooklyn, NY, USA SOLD OUT
15th November HOUSE OF BLUES Boston, MA, USA
16th November MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada
17th November LONDON MUSIC HALL London, ON, Canada
18th November REBEL Toronto, ON, Canada
19th November RADIUS Chicago, IL, USA
24th November HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE Vancouver, BC, Canada ADDED DATE
25th November HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE Vancouver, BC, Canada SOLD OUT
26th November ROSELAND THEATER Portland, OR, USA
29th November MISSION BALLROOM Denver, CO, USA
1st December HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Los Angeles, CA, USA ADDED DATE
2nd December HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Los Angeles, CA, USA SOLD OUT
3rd December BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM San Francisco, CA, USA

Tags
Alan Walker Trevor Daniel Becky G Bebe Rexha Zara Larson Trevor Dan
Related news
 | 14 Jul 2022

R&B duo Emotional Oranges drop irresistible summer anthem "Bounce"

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of the recent release of "Make Me Wanna", the stunning first single lifted from forthcoming album 'The Juice: Vol. III', R&B firecrackers Emotional Oranges are keeping the heat up with a second party-ready offering, "Bounce" via Avant Garden Records.

read more
 | 25 May 2022

Alan Walker to bring singing sensation Au/Ra on Walkerverse Tour

MUMBAI: Hot off the back of his highly-anticipated tour announcement, Alan Walker has now announced acclaimed singer/songwriter Jamie Stenzel – better known as Au/Ra - as the guest vocal for the upcoming ‘Walkerverse’ run.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2022

Martin Garrix grabs second Spotify billion streams plaque for 'Scared To Be Lonely' with Dua Lipa

Just a year after reaching his first milestone of a billion streams on Spotify for In The Name Of Love, as first Dutch artist ever, Martin Garrix can also add his collaboration with Dua Lipa ‘Scared To Be Lonely to the highly acclaimed list.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2021

Christina Aguilera won Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: It's about time for Christina Aguilera's arrival!

read more
 | 01 Jul 2021

Bebe Rexha spreads body positivity message

MUMBAI: Bebe Rexha proved that she's satisfied in her own skin. The "Meant to Be" singer shared a new TikTok on June 29 that showed off her body while wearing lacy blue lingerie. Her video began with her asking, "How much do you think I weigh?"

read more

RnM Biz

Introducing EKKO – India's First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more

Industry-leading VR Concert Platform AmazeVR Announces $32 Million in Series B funding

MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

Govinda to become India’s Shopping Partner this festive season with BIG FM’s latest campaign BIG FM SUPER DUPER DHAMAKA

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has always been the champion ofread more

Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the camparead more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Artist Line-up for India's 'Happiest Music Festival', BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender in Pune, announced

MUMBAI:  India’s ‘happiest multi-genre music festival’ NH7 Weekender, scheduled in Pune from November 25th to 27th, 2022, has announced its first...read more

2
Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa on hitting a triple century with multiple releases

Mumbai-based Kunaal Vermaa is a Writer/Lyricist who hails from the small city Sikar in Rajasthan. He started his musical journey from the world...read more

3
Rego Lahiri pays a musical tribute to his grandfather, disco legend Late Shri Bappi Lahiri at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in their 75th year

MUMBAI: The musical extravaganza featured some of the hit songs of Bappi Lahiri which were sung by Rego Lahiri that made the guests groove. Snippets...read more

4
Saxophone-playing producer SoDown unveils emotive single “Running Out feat. Bailey Flores” from forthcoming debut LP Worlds Beyond

MUMBAI: Denver-based bass producer SoDown has been electrifying fans for years with his saxophone-infused electronic sound. Since releasing his first...read more

5
Singer Javed Ali lends his soulful voice in Bal Naren's new song Bedhadak, out now

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali lends his soulful voice in Bal Naren's new song Bedhadak. Deepak Mukut's upcoming film directed by Pawan Nagpal is inspired...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games