Alan Walker collaborate with Trevor Daniel on 'EXTREMES'

MUMBAI: British/Norwegian DJ Alan Walker has teamed up with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel on ‘Extremes’ – out now via Sony Music. ‘Extremes’ is the first single to come from the second part of his upcoming 'Walkerverse' album, slated for release on 18th November.

A radio-ready pop-infused electro track, ‘Extremes’ is brimming with the larger-than-life house elements that Walker has become renowned for, whilst effortlessly bringing in Daniel’s edgy vocals for an alternative pop meets trap soundscape with a little added grit.

With more than 50 billion audio and visual streams worldwide and over 115 million followers across social media, Alan Walker has already left an indelible mark on the music scene. 2022 has seen the young star play every major festival on the globe, drop the first part of his ‘Walkerverse’ album and this month sees him kick off the first stops of his mammoth ‘Walkerverse’ tour in the UK, taking his ground-breaking new show to key cities across Europe and North America over the coming months.

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel’s 2018 breakthrough hit ‘Falling’ with KCsupreme and Charlie Handsome, generated 1.4 billion Spotify streams, went 4x platinum, and cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. By 2020, he had dropped his full-length debut, Nicotine, which garnered widespread acclaim from tastemakers, and saw him go on to team up with Selena Gomez for the gold-certified ‘Past Life.’ Collaborations followed with Summer Walker, Julia Michaels, blackbear, Ty Dolla $ign, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Zara Larsson, Travis Barker, and now Alan Walker.

WALKERVERSE TOUR

28th September MANCHESTER ACADEMY Manchester, United Kingdom SOLD OUT

29th September O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON London, United Kingdom SOLD OUT

1st October ANCIENNE BELGIQUE Brussels, Belgium SOLD OUT

6th October SPORTHALLE HAMBURG Hamburg, Germany

7th October MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE Düsseldorf, Germany

8th October TAURON ARENA Krakow, Poland

12th October ST MARX HALLEN Vienna, Austria

14th October HALLE 622 Zürich, Switzerland

15th October FABRIQUE Milan, Italy

19th October AFAS LIVE Amsterdam, the Netherlands

20th October ZENITH Paris, France

21st October ROCKHAL Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

22nd October JAHRHUNDERHALLE Frankfurt, Germany

3rd November SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM Dallas, TX, USA

4th November CONCOURSE Austin, TX, USA

5th November BAYOU MUSIC CENTER Houston, TX, USA

8th November BUCKHEAD THEATER Atlanta, GA, USA

9th November ECHOSTAGE Washington, DC, USA

10th November GREAT HALL Brooklyn, NY, USA ADDED DATE

11th November GREAT HALL Brooklyn, NY, USA SOLD OUT

15th November HOUSE OF BLUES Boston, MA, USA

16th November MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada

17th November LONDON MUSIC HALL London, ON, Canada

18th November REBEL Toronto, ON, Canada

19th November RADIUS Chicago, IL, USA

24th November HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE Vancouver, BC, Canada ADDED DATE

25th November HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE Vancouver, BC, Canada SOLD OUT

26th November ROSELAND THEATER Portland, OR, USA

29th November MISSION BALLROOM Denver, CO, USA

1st December HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Los Angeles, CA, USA ADDED DATE

2nd December HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Los Angeles, CA, USA SOLD OUT

3rd December BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM San Francisco, CA, USA