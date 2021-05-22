For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Features |  22 May 2021 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar talks about 'sabse sundar' Uttarakhand

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar sent out a prayer on Friday hoping everything returned to normalcy again, in her birth state Uttarakhand as well as the rest of India. Neha, who was born in Rishikesh, also posted a series of throwback pictures on Instagram from her stay at Uttarakhand.

"Humara #Uttarakhand Sabse Sundar!!!! Hey Bhagwan Sabko Jald Vaccine lag jaaye aur Phir Sab Aakar, Yahan Ki Khoobsurti Dekhein..Yahan Ka bhi aur Poore Bharat ka bhi Rozgar Shuru Ho Jaaye Wapis, Sab Phir se Acha Ho Jaaye Jald se Jald (Our Uttarakhand is the most beautiful of places!!!! God, please let everyone be vaccinated soon, so they can visit the state and see its beauty.. Let avenues of income open up again all over India as well as here, let normalcy return soon enough)," she wrote in her post.

Neha's new song has also come out recently. Titled, "Khad tainu main dassa", the song also features her husband singer Rohanpreeet Singh and talks about the life of a couple right after they get married.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October last year.

(Source: IANS)

Games