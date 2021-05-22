Neha Kakkar talks about 'sabse sundar' Uttarakhand

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar sent out a prayer on Friday hoping everything returned to normalcy again, in her birth state Uttarakhand as well as the rest of India. Neha, who was born in Rishikesh, also posted a series of throwback pictures on Instagram from her stay at Uttarakhand.
"Humara #Uttarakhand Sabse Sundar!!!! Hey Bhagwan Sabko Jald Vaccine lag jaaye aur Phir Sab Aakar, Yahan Ki Khoobsurti Dekhein..Yahan Ka bhi aur Poore Bharat ka bhi Rozgar Shuru Ho Jaaye Wapis, Sab Phir se Acha Ho Jaaye Jald se Jald (Our Uttarakhand is the most beautiful of places!!!! God, please let everyone be vaccinated soon, so they can visit the state and see its beauty.. Let avenues of income open up again all over India as well as here, let normalcy return soon enough)," she wrote in her post.
Neha's new song has also come out recently. Titled, "Khad tainu main dassa", the song also features her husband singer Rohanpreeet Singh and talks about the life of a couple right after they get married.
Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October last year.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by...read more
MUMBAI: Flawes has shared a remixed version of their track, “Higher Than Before" by Electronic dance duo, Sondr. Having handed over the reigns to the...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is rarely affected by online hate because he says the love that comes his way outweighs the hatred. "The love outweighs the...read more
MUMBAI: K-Pop super band BTS' latest song "Butter" set a new record with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes, upon release on Friday. The...read more
MUMBAI: The music video poster of "Mental", Bollywood playback star Dev Negi's upcoming party track with Shasha Vanshkar, was released on Friday. "...read more