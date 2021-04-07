For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
Features |  07 Apr 2021 13:18 |  By RnMTeam

Nawazuddin's debut music video 'Baarish ki jaaye' crosses 50mn views

MUMBAI: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer music video "Baarish ki jaaye" has crossed 50 million views on YouTube within a week of release. The romantic song is sung by B. Praak.

The video features Nawazuddin as a lover who gives his heart to a specially-abled girl portrayed by Sunanda Sharma.

Nawazuddin tells IANS: "I am glad that people are loving this song. It is solely due to their love and support that we keep experimenting without worries. I tried something new with this song and a part of me was anxious about how it would turn out but this response has been amazing. Also, when it comes to Sunanda, apart from being a singer, she is an extremely perfect actress too."

Nawazuddin is in awe of both the singers and the music video's director Arvindr Khaira.

"(Lyricist) Jaani and B. Praak are musical magicians and I would love to collaborate with them for more such projects in the future. The wonders they do with music touch the soul. Our director Arvindr Khaira is a gem of a person, he is the man behind creating this video and after this, I would love to work on a similar romantic feature film with him. 'Baarish ki jaaye' will always stay very close to my heart and it will always be a fond memory to cherish all my life," he says.

Nawazuddin is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra" directed by Kushan Nandy. His forthcoming projects also include "Sangeen" and "Bole Chudiyan".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Nawazuddin music Baarish Ki Jaaye music
Related news
News | 07 Apr 2021

21 years of hustle to finally see my compositions on the big screen: Raajiv Mitra

MUMBAI: Raajiv Mitra started his career with a local music band in Coochbehar. When he stepped into the competitive world in Mumbai, he realized that the war was intense. It took many years, sleepless nights, and ceaseless passion for him to break the barrier and establish himself.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

'Mardaani 2' villain Vishal Jethwa on playing loverboy in Arko's new video

MUMBAI: He shot to fame playing a vile rapist and killer in the 2019 cop drama "Mardaani 2", and actor Vishal Jethwa is now all set for a romantic makeover. He plays a loverboy in the music video of Arko's new song, "Dhat".

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Iggy Azalea was self-conscious about motherhood

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared that it took her time to come to terms with motherhood, adding that in the beginning she felt self-conscious about some of her parental duties. Azalea announced the arrival of her son Onyx with former-beau Playboi Carti last year.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Man asks protester for her Instagram without realising it's Rihanna

MUMBAI: During a "Stop Asian Hate" march in New York City, a man who wanted to tag her in a photograph approached Rihanna to ask for her Instagram handle without realising whom he was talking to.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

AR Rahman had three-tier multi-management routine for '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Composer AR Rahman has revealed how he had a "three-tier multi-management routine" in place for the upcoming film "99 Songs", which marks his debut as a producer and writer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Iggy Azalea was self-conscious about motherhood

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared that it took her time to come to terms with motherhood, adding that in the beginning she felt self-conscious...read more

2
'Mardaani 2' villain Vishal Jethwa on playing loverboy in Arko's new video

MUMBAI: He shot to fame playing a vile rapist and killer in the 2019 cop drama "Mardaani 2", and actor Vishal Jethwa is now all set for a romantic...read more

3
21 years of hustle to finally see my compositions on the big screen: Raajiv Mitra

MUMBAI: Raajiv Mitra started his career with a local music band in Coochbehar. When he stepped into the competitive world in Mumbai, he realized that...read more

4
Listen Cardi B share intimate story of recording 'Um Yea' with Offset

MUMBAI: The first time Cardi B got in the studio to record with Offset things got very steamy. How do we know? Because Cardi told the untold tale of...read more

5
Tulsi Kumar feels motivated by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar’s music! Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: From soulful renditions like Soch Na Sakhe, HumkoPyaar Hua, Tera Bann Jaaunga to groovy tracks likeSaiyaan Superstar and Dilbar, the ever-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games