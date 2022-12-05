RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Dec 2022 17:09 |  By RnMTeam

OSM Records Launches a New Song 'Ek Thi Raat' Starring Renowned OTT Actors Shivankit Singh Parihar and Badri Chavan

MUMBAI: Ending the year on a high-octane note, India’s leading music company OSM Records has launched yet another chartbuster - ‘Ek Thi Raat’ that tells the story of a dynamic friendship weaved into a ‘noir’ cinematic aesthetic. The energetic song features popular actors Shivankit Singh Parihar who is widely known for his splendid performances in shows such as TVF Bachelors & Rabish ki Report and Badri Chavan known for his great comic timing in Bollywood movie Stree, TVF Bachelors and Malaal. Within 24 hours of the launch, the video has become the go-to song for gen Z, garnering an overwhelming response on YouTube and other streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Shot against the backdrop of a stormy winter night, Ek Thi Raat is about two friends and how their lives come full circle when they find out the truth about each other. The song promises to have a bit of theatrical flair with lots of dramatic moments between the duo building up on the intricacies of their friendship. An undertone of dark-comedy, amplified by a zesty tune, the song will definitely find its way into fans road trip playlists. 

Penned by Himanshu Shekhar, lyricist and Founder, OSM Records, Ek Thi Raat gives the audience an element of drama with many Bollywood moments. Experimentative and always looking to push the bar a notch higher, he has also rapped in the song for the first time. On the occasion of the launch, Himanshu said, “This song has a very contemporary vibe. We’re humbled by the response it’s received in such a short span. We’ve tried to do something different and glad that OSM fans have given it a thumbs up.”

Ek Thi Raat - (Official Video) Shekhar Ft. Shivankit, Badri & JSL Singh | OSM Records

Commenting on the song launch, an excited Manpreet Kaur, Co-founder, OSM Records said, “We are thrilled to launch the latest single of our label starring none other than two of the most promising actors - Shivankit and Badri. This peppy song with meaningful lyrics, upbeat music and powerful rapping by Himanshu Shekhar will surely become the crowd's favorite. We look forward to working with more talented musicians and artists from across the country.”

Ek Thi Raat also features popular reality show star and influencer Vishakha Raghav (MTV Love School Session 3). Director of photography is Ashish Rai who is well-known in the Punjabi music industry. With vocals by JSL Singh who has produced music for global stars such as Diljit Dosanjh, the song is sure to be a crowd pleaser that will have listeners grooving at every party across the country. 

Tags
OSM Records music Songs Ek Thi Raat
Related news
 | 05 Dec 2022

XP Music Futures demonstrates huge potential for Saudi Arabia’s growing music industry

MUMBAI: Thousands gathered at XP Music Futures, a three-day music conference organized by MDLBEAST to amplify the music and creative scene across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region. The conference welcomed over 190 speakers from across the globe.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2022

Biggest and most anticipated Yaari festival, McDowell's No. 1 Soda-No. 1 Yaari Jam, is back with an electrifying lineup!

MUMBAI: Basking in the festivities that have gotten us all recharged, McDowell's No1 Soda No1 Yaari jam is bringing an extended season of celebrations that will bring the No1 yaars together through music.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2022

Poetry is in the air when all roads lead to Delhi Poetry Festival, Season 6 at the India Habitat Centre on 10th & 11th December 2022.

MUMBAI: Delhiites are in for a poetic treat that will resonate for a very long time. Delhi Poetry Festival is back with its 6thedition and how! 

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

Turn back time with Peekay's nostalgic new single: 'Squeaky Clean'

Hailing from Hyderabad with a lot of soul is independent artist Peekay, who has just dropped her new single ‘Squeaky Clean’.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

JVKE releases new remix of global hit single ‘Golden Hour’ with singer and Bollywood actress Shirley Setia 

MUMBAI: Today, multi-talented viral artist, songwriter, and GRAMMY-nominated producer JVKE releases a brand new remix of the all-conquering hit single “golden hour” with Indian-New Zealand singer and actress Shirley Setia, out now via AWAL.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
International collaboration on cards? Indian singing sensation Tulsi Kumar’s social media conversation with the international sensation KiDi hint on an epic collaboration!

MUMBAI: Well, the news of the hour definitely has to be ace singer Tulsi Kumar and International artist KiDi’s speculative conversation through their...read more

2
Indian movies that are popular in Europe

There is a unique phenomenon in cinematography that evokes strong emotions in the audience. But, of course, these are Indian films with their unique...read more

3
Indian-British Singer Raveena Mehta ties the knot with her beau at Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

MUMBAI: Every girl dreams of a perfect groom to marry but finding someone who ticks all the checklist is very rare. Recently in a social media post,...read more

4
Biggest and most anticipated Yaari festival, McDowell's No. 1 Soda-No. 1 Yaari Jam, is back with an electrifying lineup!

MUMBAI: Basking in the festivities that have gotten us all recharged, McDowell's No1 Soda No1 Yaari jam is bringing an extended season of...read more

5
Actress Nargis Fakhri and singer Guru Randhawa are all set to charm us with their very first song together 'Fayaah Fayaah' from the album 'Man of the Moon'

MUMBAI: Actress Nargis Fakhri is all set to charm us again in the upcoming music video of ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ alongside Guru Randhawa. The music video is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games