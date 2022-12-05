OSM Records Launches a New Song 'Ek Thi Raat' Starring Renowned OTT Actors Shivankit Singh Parihar and Badri Chavan

MUMBAI: Ending the year on a high-octane note, India’s leading music company OSM Records has launched yet another chartbuster - ‘Ek Thi Raat’ that tells the story of a dynamic friendship weaved into a ‘noir’ cinematic aesthetic. The energetic song features popular actors Shivankit Singh Parihar who is widely known for his splendid performances in shows such as TVF Bachelors & Rabish ki Report and Badri Chavan known for his great comic timing in Bollywood movie Stree, TVF Bachelors and Malaal. Within 24 hours of the launch, the video has become the go-to song for gen Z, garnering an overwhelming response on YouTube and other streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Shot against the backdrop of a stormy winter night, Ek Thi Raat is about two friends and how their lives come full circle when they find out the truth about each other. The song promises to have a bit of theatrical flair with lots of dramatic moments between the duo building up on the intricacies of their friendship. An undertone of dark-comedy, amplified by a zesty tune, the song will definitely find its way into fans road trip playlists.

Penned by Himanshu Shekhar, lyricist and Founder, OSM Records, Ek Thi Raat gives the audience an element of drama with many Bollywood moments. Experimentative and always looking to push the bar a notch higher, he has also rapped in the song for the first time. On the occasion of the launch, Himanshu said, “This song has a very contemporary vibe. We’re humbled by the response it’s received in such a short span. We’ve tried to do something different and glad that OSM fans have given it a thumbs up.”

Ek Thi Raat - (Official Video) Shekhar Ft. Shivankit, Badri & JSL Singh | OSM Records

Commenting on the song launch, an excited Manpreet Kaur, Co-founder, OSM Records said, “We are thrilled to launch the latest single of our label starring none other than two of the most promising actors - Shivankit and Badri. This peppy song with meaningful lyrics, upbeat music and powerful rapping by Himanshu Shekhar will surely become the crowd's favorite. We look forward to working with more talented musicians and artists from across the country.”

Ek Thi Raat also features popular reality show star and influencer Vishakha Raghav (MTV Love School Session 3). Director of photography is Ashish Rai who is well-known in the Punjabi music industry. With vocals by JSL Singh who has produced music for global stars such as Diljit Dosanjh, the song is sure to be a crowd pleaser that will have listeners grooving at every party across the country.