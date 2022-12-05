OSM Records Launches a New Song 'Ek Thi Raat' Starring Renowned OTT Actors Shivankit Singh Parihar and Badri Chavan

MUMBAI: Ending the year on a high-octane note, India’s leading music company OSM Records has launched yet another chartbuster - ‘Ek Thi Raat’ that tells the story of a dynamic friendship weaved into a ‘noir’ cinematic aesthetic. The energetic song features popular actors Shivankit Singh Parihar who is widely known for his splendid performances in shows such as TVF Bachelors & Rabish ki Report and Badri Chavan known for his great comic timing in Bollywood movie Stree, TVF Bachelors and Malaal. Within 24 hours of the launch, the video has become the go-to song for gen Z, garnering an overwhelming response on YouTube and other streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.
Shot against the backdrop of a stormy winter night, Ek Thi Raat is about two friends and how their lives come full circle when they find out the truth about each other. The song promises to have a bit of theatrical flair with lots of dramatic moments between the duo building up on the intricacies of their friendship. An undertone of dark-comedy, amplified by a zesty tune, the song will definitely find its way into fans road trip playlists.
Penned by Himanshu Shekhar, lyricist and Founder, OSM Records, Ek Thi Raat gives the audience an element of drama with many Bollywood moments. Experimentative and always looking to push the bar a notch higher, he has also rapped in the song for the first time. On the occasion of the launch, Himanshu said, “This song has a very contemporary vibe. We’re humbled by the response it’s received in such a short span. We’ve tried to do something different and glad that OSM fans have given it a thumbs up.”
Ek Thi Raat - (Official Video) Shekhar Ft. Shivankit, Badri & JSL Singh | OSM Records
Commenting on the song launch, an excited Manpreet Kaur, Co-founder, OSM Records said, “We are thrilled to launch the latest single of our label starring none other than two of the most promising actors - Shivankit and Badri. This peppy song with meaningful lyrics, upbeat music and powerful rapping by Himanshu Shekhar will surely become the crowd's favorite. We look forward to working with more talented musicians and artists from across the country.”
Ek Thi Raat also features popular reality show star and influencer Vishakha Raghav (MTV Love School Session 3). Director of photography is Ashish Rai who is well-known in the Punjabi music industry. With vocals by JSL Singh who has produced music for global stars such as Diljit Dosanjh, the song is sure to be a crowd pleaser that will have listeners grooving at every party across the country.
MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more
MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more
MUMBAI: Well, the news of the hour definitely has to be ace singer Tulsi Kumar and International artist KiDi’s speculative conversation through their...read more
There is a unique phenomenon in cinematography that evokes strong emotions in the audience. But, of course, these are Indian films with their unique...read more
MUMBAI: Every girl dreams of a perfect groom to marry but finding someone who ticks all the checklist is very rare. Recently in a social media post,...read more
MUMBAI: Basking in the festivities that have gotten us all recharged, McDowell's No1 Soda No1 Yaari jam is bringing an extended season of...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Nargis Fakhri is all set to charm us again in the upcoming music video of ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ alongside Guru Randhawa. The music video is...read more