News |  05 Dec 2022 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

International collaboration on cards? Indian singing sensation Tulsi Kumar’s social media conversation with the international sensation KiDi hint on an epic collaboration!

MUMBAI: Well, the news of the hour definitely has to be ace singer Tulsi Kumar and International artist KiDi’s speculative conversation through their Instagram stories. With the two starting to follow each other and sharing each other’s content on stories is definitely hinting towards an epic collaboration between the two! 

While KiDi shared a reel of Tulsi’s recent hit number ‘Killer Haseena’ saying “Whoa that's a killer song @tulsikumar15, you have to teach me these steps”, she replied thank you with a follow back to him.

That’s not all, Tulsi Kumar later took KiDi's track 'Champagne' on her Instagram story by saying “Hooked to this one! Let's jam and groove together soon?” to which he replied “let's go”

This has left netizens wondering what's cooking between the two and if it is hinting a new collaboration or just a beginning of a new friendship. The speculation has taken our excitement to its peak!

Both the artists, who have known for their talent and singing skills are yet to confirm about anything. However with this anticipation stirring up, we hope the fans across the globe receive some great news from them very soon!

