Indian-British Singer Raveena Mehta ties the knot with her beau at Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

MUMBAI: Every girl dreams of a perfect groom to marry but finding someone who ticks all the checklist is very rare. Recently in a social media post, singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta gave us a glimpse of her grand wedding held at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. While Raveena is from Belgium and her Hedge Fund beau Saaket Mehta is from the states, both the couple seems to have agreed that they wanted to honor their heritage and hence decided to get married in India. From the Mehendi ceremony to the Pheras the entire wedding was dreamlike and bejeweled with glitz and glam.

The wedding was graced by her family and close family friends including renowned dignitaries including celebrities like Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor who were also present at the wedding events to celebrate the couple.



From Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Manish Malhotra to DimpleAmrin & Dimple Mehta X Haider Ali, each lehenga of the bride had a different story to narrate. The wedding took over one year to plan and through the process, Raveena still managed to become the first Indian female singer to perform at one of the events at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and give her fans many singles like Moonlight, Tere Liye, Bewafa, Tujhse Milne Ki Aas and her trending 1 Min Music collaboration Na Na.

Raveena had her own Baraat in the same Mercedes her father had his in. The car took over a year to restore and this majesty and historical beauty graced the palace in full form 26 years later. What a truly unique and memorable moment. While we live in a world where relationships do not even cross the 6-month mark, it was astounding to see that the lovely couple were able to love each other and remain steady in spite of being in a 7-year long-distance relationship, and their family did their best to celebrate this couples union by supporting the couple throughout their marriage rituals. The wedding was absolute. class, the dream of all dreams, yet detail-oriented making it unique to the couple. A true fairytale.