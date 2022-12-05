Actress Nargis Fakhri and singer Guru Randhawa are all set to charm us with their very first song together 'Fayaah Fayaah' from the album 'Man of the Moon'

MUMBAI: Actress Nargis Fakhri is all set to charm us again in the upcoming music video of ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ alongside Guru Randhawa. The music video is shot in the scenic beauty of Bulgaria, making it a visual treat for the audience. Set to release on 7th December 2022, the peppy track is from Guru’s recent album ‘Man of the Moon’ which is already standing tall on music charts. With much adulation on audio tracks, the singer is set to drop a music video along with the talent house Nargis Fakhri. The vocals, music and lyrics given by Guru himself, ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ is a fine direction by Rupan Bal. As the duo embark on their maiden music video together, their sizzling chemistry is sure to make some “Fayaah” on-screen!