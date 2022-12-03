RadioandMusic
News |  03 Dec 2022 18:14

Turn back time with Peekay's nostalgic new single: 'Squeaky Clean'

Hailing from Hyderabad with a lot of soul is independent artist Peekay, who has just dropped her new single ‘Squeaky Clean’. With this being her 6th single, it is of no doubt that the last 5 have gained her a lot of popularity in Hyderabad and other parts of the country, making her one of the most popular independent artists in Hyderabad.

The song is of R&B Soul/Pop genre and gets listeners grooving right from the start by creating a mystic aura through the piano chords that blanket the introduction of the song beautifully. When the groove kicks in, it packs a punch yet it is extremely soothing. Peekay’s ideation for the song, music video and artwork is inspired by her childhood home in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The artwork features an image of her home, untouched and fresh, and over that is a superimposed ‘Peekay’ sitting in her garden, but 41 years later. Creating a reminiscent vibe, her music video features her best friend, Isra, and her producer, Jonathan Edward being playful and child-like in her parent’s garden, where she had created many memories as a child.

Through the influence of the 80’s and 90’s, Peekay aims to instill a feeling of nostalgia in viewers from those decades. A time which was far more innocent, and simple than the current times; filles with distractions and anxiety.

“It is my desire to return back to a time in my life where I was a child and try to reset the clock for myself every time I need to go into a situation with a fresh perspective” – Peekay

Additionally, as Peekay is a huge fan of artist collaborations, she tied up with fashion design house “Whencut Goddamn” for her concept video. They were draped in limited edition fabrics and all the looks were styled by Manya Cherabuddi. She also had the same crew shoot and edit the music video (Couchpotato Productions and upcoming photographer and art director, Prerna Kolluri) as her previous two videos: “You Don’t Have To” and “Sunshine On the Street”. 

Peekay has been successfully establishing her identity as an artist and making a mark through her constant releases and it has only gotten better with this new single, Squeaky Clean, which she also performed at Nh7 Pune on the 24th  of November. But don’t worry! You can still catch the gracious Peekay live at the Echoes of Earth Festival on the 3rd and 4th of December.

Keep an eye out for more from this rising independent artist.

Watch the song on YouTube :

<iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yd4RurBSMx0" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

