Sonu mesmerises his fans with ‘Sandese aate hai’ at a recent concert

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam who is widely considered one of the best live performers in the country, gave his fans a memorable concert in Kolkata couple of days back. Performing in front of a full house, Nigam dished out his evergreen chart busters and truly enthralled the audiences. One of the most memorable moments of the night though was when he sang ‘Sandese Aate hai’ from Border, a song which remains evergreen in the true essence of the word.
As Sonu started the track, almost every member of the audience sang along, turned on their camera torch lights and created a surreal and beautiful moment. Sonu has in-fact posted the clip stating ‘Sandese aate hai is now bigger than ever’.
Some of the other tracks that Sonu belted out were Sooraj hua maddham and Jeene ke hai chaar din. Talking about the show Sonu wrote on his Social media, “I don’t share much these days through my feed but this, what’s happening lately is all by the grace of God. Around Two hours back, thank you God for this life and bliss.” he said.
MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more
MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more
Hailing from Hyderabad with a lot of soul is independent artist Peekay, who has just dropped her new single ‘Squeaky Clean’. With this being her 6th...read more
MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER officially launched their new album series: The Name Chapter. Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN,...read more
MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production slice of life drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including Kumud Mishra...read more
MUMBAI: Rappers Dino James, IKKA, and Badshah, known as the most prominent names in India's hip-hop culture, have come together for the first time...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam who is widely considered one of the best live performers in the country, gave his fans a memorable concert in Kolkata...read more