RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Dec 2022 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu mesmerises his fans with ‘Sandese aate hai’ at a recent concert

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam who is widely considered one of the best live performers in the country, gave his fans a memorable concert in Kolkata couple of days back. Performing in front of a full house, Nigam dished out his evergreen chart busters and truly enthralled the audiences. One of the most memorable moments of the night though was when he sang ‘Sandese Aate hai’ from Border, a song which remains evergreen in the true essence of the word.

As Sonu started the track, almost every member of the audience sang along, turned on their camera torch lights and created a surreal and beautiful moment. Sonu has in-fact posted the clip stating ‘Sandese aate hai is now bigger than ever’.

Some of the other tracks that Sonu belted out were Sooraj hua maddham and Jeene ke hai chaar din. Talking about the show Sonu wrote on his Social media, “I don’t share much these days through my feed but this, what’s happening lately is all by the grace of God. Around Two hours back, thank you God for this life and bliss.” he said.

Tags
Sonu Nigam music
Related news
 | 03 Dec 2022

Turn back time with Peekay's nostalgic new single: 'Squeaky Clean'

Hailing from Hyderabad with a lot of soul is independent artist Peekay, who has just dropped her new single ‘Squeaky Clean’.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

JVKE releases new remix of global hit single ‘Golden Hour’ with singer and Bollywood actress Shirley Setia 

MUMBAI: Today, multi-talented viral artist, songwriter, and GRAMMY-nominated producer JVKE releases a brand new remix of the all-conquering hit single “golden hour” with Indian-New Zealand singer and actress Shirley Setia, out now via AWAL.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

'WOH,' the most anticipated single by Dino James, Ikka, and Badshah, breaks new ground.

MUMBAI: Rappers Dino James, IKKA, and Badshah, known as the most prominent names in India's hip-hop culture, have come together for the first time to give their fans the "Heartbreak" anthem of the season. The song is a first-time collaboration between Dino James Ikka and Badshah.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee's endearing movie, ‘Nazarandaaz’ on Netflix from 4th December 2022!

MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production slice of life drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee directed by Vikrant Deshmukh is set to stream on Netflix from 4th December 2022.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

TOMORROW X TOGETHER drops ‘The Name Chapter’ concept trailer

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER officially launched their new album series: The Name Chapter.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

top# 5 articles

1
Turn back time with Peekay's nostalgic new single: 'Squeaky Clean'

Hailing from Hyderabad with a lot of soul is independent artist Peekay, who has just dropped her new single ‘Squeaky Clean’. With this being her 6th...read more

2
TOMORROW X TOGETHER drops ‘The Name Chapter’ concept trailer

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER officially launched their new album series: The Name Chapter. Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN,...read more

3
Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee's endearing movie, ‘Nazarandaaz’ on Netflix from 4th December 2022!

MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production slice of life drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including Kumud Mishra...read more

4
'WOH,' the most anticipated single by Dino James, Ikka, and Badshah, breaks new ground.

MUMBAI: Rappers Dino James, IKKA, and Badshah, known as the most prominent names in India's hip-hop culture, have come together for the first time...read more

5
Sonu mesmerises his fans with ‘Sandese aate hai’ at a recent concert

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam who is widely considered one of the best live performers in the country, gave his fans a memorable concert in Kolkata...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games