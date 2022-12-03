RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Dec 2022 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee's endearing movie, ‘Nazarandaaz’ on Netflix from 4th December 2022!

MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production slice of life drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee directed by Vikrant Deshmukh is set to stream on Netflix from 4th December 2022.

As the film won the hearts of audiences with a heartfelt message clubbed with fun and frolic moments. Abhishek Banerjee’s exceptional comic timing, Kumud Mishra’s acting skills and Divya Dutta’s impressive performance, the film is an unusual Jugalbandi between the three actors.

Laxman Utekar, Kathputli Creations Production said, “I'm thrilled a movie like Nazarandaaz is finally available to global audience. Not only the audiences will get to witness a beautiful storyline but also the finest performances of the powerhouses. I am glad this film will find its wider audiences through Netflix and the messaging will touch hearts of audiences across the globe."

A T-Series Films and Kathputli Creations Production “Nazarandaaz” starring Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee, directed by Vikrant Deshmukh is produced by T-Series, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma.

Tags
Kumud Mishra Divya Dutta Nazarandaaz Netflix music
Related news
 | 03 Dec 2022

Turn back time with Peekay's nostalgic new single: 'Squeaky Clean'

Hailing from Hyderabad with a lot of soul is independent artist Peekay, who has just dropped her new single ‘Squeaky Clean’.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

JVKE releases new remix of global hit single ‘Golden Hour’ with singer and Bollywood actress Shirley Setia 

MUMBAI: Today, multi-talented viral artist, songwriter, and GRAMMY-nominated producer JVKE releases a brand new remix of the all-conquering hit single “golden hour” with Indian-New Zealand singer and actress Shirley Setia, out now via AWAL.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

Sonu mesmerises his fans with ‘Sandese aate hai’ at a recent concert

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam who is widely considered one of the best live performers in the country, gave his fans a memorable concert in Kolkata couple of days back. Performing in front of a full house, Nigam dished out his evergreen chart busters and truly enthralled the audiences.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

'WOH,' the most anticipated single by Dino James, Ikka, and Badshah, breaks new ground.

MUMBAI: Rappers Dino James, IKKA, and Badshah, known as the most prominent names in India's hip-hop culture, have come together for the first time to give their fans the "Heartbreak" anthem of the season. The song is a first-time collaboration between Dino James Ikka and Badshah.

read more
 | 03 Dec 2022

TOMORROW X TOGETHER drops ‘The Name Chapter’ concept trailer

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER officially launched their new album series: The Name Chapter.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Turn back time with Peekay's nostalgic new single: 'Squeaky Clean'

Hailing from Hyderabad with a lot of soul is independent artist Peekay, who has just dropped her new single ‘Squeaky Clean’. With this being her 6th...read more

2
JVKE releases new remix of global hit single ‘Golden Hour’ with singer and Bollywood actress Shirley Setia 

MUMBAI: Today, multi-talented viral artist, songwriter, and GRAMMY-nominated producer JVKE releases a brand new remix of the all-conquering hit...read more

3
Sonu mesmerises his fans with ‘Sandese aate hai’ at a recent concert

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam who is widely considered one of the best live performers in the country, gave his fans a memorable concert in Kolkata...read more

4
TOMORROW X TOGETHER drops ‘The Name Chapter’ concept trailer

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER officially launched their new album series: The Name Chapter. Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN,...read more

5
Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee's endearing movie, ‘Nazarandaaz’ on Netflix from 4th December 2022!

MUMBAI: T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production slice of life drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring the finest talents of industry including Kumud Mishra...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games