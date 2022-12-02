RadioandMusic
News |  02 Dec 2022 12:43 |  By RnMTeam

'WOH,' the most anticipated single by Dino James, Ikka, and Badshah, breaks new ground

MUMBAI: Rappers Dino James, IKKA, and Badshah, known as the most prominent names in India's hip-hop culture, have come together for the first time to give their fans the "Heartbreak" anthem of the season. The song is a first-time collaboration between Dino James Ikka and Badshah. These multi-talented rappers have come together to give their fans a prodigious melody.

Dino and Badshah were recently seen as co-judges of the MTV Hustle 2.0, during which Ikka and Dino gave their fans a sneak peek of the song at the finale of the show. Since then, everyone has been gushing about the song, making it the most anticipated song of the season. The first glimpse from the finale increased fans' curiosity, and to further excite them, Badshah was revealed as the third collaborator to "WOH". The song, which was released on November 29th, quickly became a chartbuster, reaching #2 trending on YouTube and gaining 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours, as well as #29 on the most-viewed video internationally and #100 on Spotify as Top Songs India.

The song "WOH" describes a man’s emotions and their journey through a heartbreak. The song perfectly captures the extreme hurt, emotions, and male vulnerability that come with a breakup. The duo wrote about their rawest emotions and the journey of their heartbreaks, describing how difficult it is to miss someone and not be able to be with them. Dino shares his inner emotions and the feeling of missing someone he once loved. Ikka grieves as he realises he is unable to repair the broken relationship and cannot bear the heartache any longer. Furthermore, Badshah, who contributed a special verse to the song, discusses the male perspective of heartbreak and says that it is acceptable to show the pain and go through the distressing feeling of a vanishing love.

Tags
Dino James Ikka Badshah MTV Hustle 2.0
