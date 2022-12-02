Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to hospital 

MUMBAI: Popular Indian heartthrob and singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal was in an accident in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was recently rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. Jubin, who has been in the news for his recent trending songs "Tu Saamne Aaye," "Manike," "Bana Sharabi," and others, will undergo an operation for his right arm after his accident. He has been advised to not use his right arm.

Singer Jubin has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian

music scene with global hits like "Raataan Lambiyaan," "Lut Gaye," "Humnava Mere," and "Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum,", "Tum Hi Aana," "Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra".With a voice that's soothing and encapsulating, Jubin is undeniably ruling our hearts.

We can't wait to see him perform his chartbusters and cast a spell with his voice super soon. We wish him a speedy recovery!