Comments (0)
News |  01 Dec 2022 14:49

Warren Hue releases new music video for   "BOY OF THE YEAR" TITLE TRACK FROM HIS DEBUT ALBUM OUT NOW DIRECTED BY EVERS

MUMBAI: Today, 20-year-old Indonesian rising rapper, singer and producer Warren Hue releases the music video for his standout track “BOY OF THE YEAR.” The track is off of his debut album of the same name which was released earlier this year.

Watch the music video HERE.

“BOY OF THE YEAR” is a vulnerable track that showcases Warren’s honest songwriting capabilities, reflecting on living in Los Angeles and grappling with being away from his home in Jakarta. Directed by EVERS, the “BOY OF THE YEAR” music video reflects this sentiment, seeing Hue in unfamiliar settings surrounded by mysterious figures that he is often trying to outrun.

Hue releases this video following the conclusion of his debut headlining North American BOY OF THE YEAR tour that made stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, and San Francisco earlier this fall. To follow up, Hue will be performing at 88rising’s Head in the Cloud Festivals in Jakarta and Manila in early December.

Earlier this summer, Hue released his debut album BOY OF THE YEAR, a sonically complex body of work, dabbling in both hip hop and electronic music with sprinkles of pop throughout. The album sees the city of Los Angeles through his eyes, told through genre-blending sounds and lyrical complexities. It’s his personal account of moving away from Indonesia, pursuing his dreams in music, and the challenging obstacles and vibrant triumphs he experienced being in a new city.

In less than two years, Warren Hue has gone from hometown hero performing to 50 fans in Jakarta, to an international sensation performing in front of 100k+ attendees at this year’s Coachella Music Festival as part of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Forever set. He also performed at 88rising’s 2022 Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles this summer. He has been prominently featured in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack, on the pages of The New York Times, and has brand endorsements from Samsung and Microsoft. This year, he was named an 'Artist To Watch for 2022' by NME, Bandwagon, and Ones to Watch, who hailed him as a “sonic chameleon [that] approaches music with a flexibility that is nothing short of infectious.” Earlier this year, Warren Hue featured on the high energy track “Getcho Mans,” on 88rising labelmate Rich Brian’s Brightside EP. The track received critical praise from Complex, Pitchfork, Hot New Hip Hop, UPROXX, and more.
STREAM BOY OF THE YEAR BY WARREN HUE:
WarrenHue.lnk.to/BOTY

WATCH THE "IN MY BAG" MUSIC VIDEO FT. TOBI LOU:
HERE
ABOUT WARREN HUE:

Introducing Warren Hue - the 20-year old, rapper, singer, and producer hailing from Jakarta, Indonesia, and leading the way for the next generation of Asian hip-hop. Warren stands out from the pack with his ever-evolving sound, fusing R&B, house, electronic and industrial genres into a heady cocktail of alternative hip-hop. Bandwagon, Southeast Asia’s leading indie music media outlet, recently praised Hue for “setting himself apart…with his sonic versatility and complex lyrical approach.”

Jakarta Singer Songs music
