TiE Boston Announces Emcees and Entertainment Lineup at Annual Gala on Dec. 2, 2022

MUMBAI: TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest and leading-edge organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists, today announced its five-star lineup of emcees, entertainers and performers at its annual gala on Dec. 2, 2022 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, including emcees Aditi Taylor and Shirish Nimgaonkar; the dance companies Boston Bollywood and CONcept ARTists; and Kashish as the live band.

“We are excited to bring such a great lineup of artists and performers to the gala,” said TiE Boston President Yash Shah. “It is going to be an unforgettable event that recognizes the achievements of outstanding entrepreneurs in Boston with Awards for 2022, a brilliant keynote by David Friend, and entertainment filled with music, dance and celebrations.”



EMCEES

Aditi Taylor: Aditi Taylor has been very active in the New England community serving in leadership roles for various community organizations, including as President of the New England Marathi Mandal and the India Association of Greater Boston. She has been widely recognized in various forums for her leadership and contributions to the community. She has been on the board of Tech Goes Home (TGH) a non-profit organization working towards bridging the digital divide. On the artistic side, Aditi has also directed several theatre productions. On the professional side, Aditi Taylor is a Senior Vice President at MFS Investment Management overseeing Trade Support and Broker Relations. She also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Boston University MET Aditi holds an MBA from Bentley University, MA and a Bachelors in Economics from the University of Mumbai, India.

Shirish Nimgaonkar: Shirish Nimgaonkar will conceptualize and coordinate the entertainment for the evening, Shirish is a tech entrepreneur and a performing musician. He is also the founder of the music band “Kashish”, a composer and a classically trained singer, performing extensively in the US and in India with several professional musicians (including from the Berklee College of Music). He has enabled fundraising for several non-profit organizations such as AIF, CRY and TiE. On the professional side, Shirish is a technology entrepreneur and runs 2 predictive automation software companies with several Fortune 1000 companies as its customers. He is on the board of TiE Boston and has mentored several startups through the ScaleUp program. He has a B. Tech from IIT Bombay, MS from Stanford University and MBA from Harvard Business School.



PERFORMERS

Boston Bollywood: Founded in 2016, Boston Bollywood has performed over 140 acts to sold out audiences and hosted Dance and Film Industry experts like Farah Khan, Jainil Mehta and Himanshiu Dulani. It aims to spread the love for South Asian culture in the New England area and beyond. Boston Bollywood offers dance instruction to adult dancers including wedding dances, workshops and performance opportunities, The dances that will be presented at the TiE gala will be a combination of routines that were presented at the World of Dance Boston 2022 and the routines that were performed at season 10 of Boston Bollywood. They are representative of the diversity in South Asian culture.

CONcept ARTists: The CONcept ARTists, also known as ConArt, debuted in 2011 and for years have performed throughout the Northeast, sharing their multitude of styles and flavors. In 2016, ConArt hosted its first self-produced showcase, CONcentrate On The ARTistry, and has turned it into an annual celebration of New England's dance and recording artists since. Always with more on the horizon, ConArt continues to build on their legacy by providing high quality performances, instruction, and creative services.

Neha Varma, Shirish Nimgaonkar, Arina Bagaryakovais

From left to right: Neha Varma, Shirish Nimgaonkar, Arina Bagaryakovais

LIVE BAND

Kashish: Founded by musicians trained in Indian and western classical music, Kashish members have performed extensively across the US, Europe and India. Kashish includes performing musicians from the Berklee College of Music with expertise in different genres of music. The group members also share a deep passion for social causes. Their music transcends the boundaries of cultures, generations and time. For the gala Kashish will perform energizing Indian and English dance melodies.

. Neha Varma has been trained in Indian classical and western music and has performed extensively across the US and India. She was featured amongst the top 5 finalists on a reality show, an Indian version of the American Idol and has also recorded songs in various Indian languages. On the professional side, she has a background in public health research and is an Epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School, working on analyzing data for clinical trials focused on Infectious diseases research.

. Shirish Nimgaonkar is the founder of the music band “Kashish”, is a composer and a classically trained singer. Shirish earned a Bachelors degree in Indian classical music and has been the winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Competition (similar to the American Idol) in the Northeast US, He has performed extensively in the US and in India with several professional musicians (including from the Berklee College of Music) and has enabled fundraising for several non-profit organizations. On the professional side, Shirish is a technology entrepreneur and runs 2 predictive automation software companies. He is on the board of TiE Boston and has mentored several startups through the ScaleUp program. He is also a competitive sailor and enjoys mixing cocktails.

. Arina Bagaryakovais a vocalist, poet and composer from Russia and currently at the Berklee College of Music. Her sound can be described as a blend of Russian folk music, jazz and pop. She has performed extensively across Europe and the US and in competitive television productions including “The Voice” Season 7 and “Junior Eurovision Song Contest” 2013. Currently, Arina is cultivating an original project that would include her own music written both in Russian and English.

The dress code for the evening is gala attire, Black Tie optional or India Formal. Parking will be at the Prudential Centre Garage, and preferred entrance to the garage is from Dalton Street.