Comments
News |  01 Dec 2022 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

Tempt India Combines Cutting Edge Design, Experience for the "New You"

MUMBAI: Tempt India, a premium lifestyle and consumer electronics company that caters to modern, stylish, and free consumers who take pride in their individuality. Tempt India is combining innovative design with an outstanding experience through its high-quality, fashion-forward accessories.

Tempt India was co-founded by Gaurav Khetterpal along with brothers Akshay, and Ankit Khetterpal in 2022. The brand slogan, "New You," primarily attracts millennials and Gen Z. The versatile product ranges from Tempt India exude comfort and elegance. Users can wear them with ease while owning their freedom to embrace their distinctive styles that make a lasting impression.

Moreover, the firm provides exceptional support through its over 650 service centers, allowing it to retain that cutting-edge design and a seamless experience that is only getting better.

Tempt India has debuted a comprehensive line of items, stylishly designed to meet the demands of modern customers. To that end, the brand is focusing its efforts on developing a whole line of mobile accessories, including hearables (neckbands, TWS, portable speakers, earbuds), wearables (smartwatches), and powerables (fast charging cables, adaptors, and wireless chargers).

Gaurav Khetterpal, Co-founder, Tempt India, asserted, "Tempt products have been handpicked and uniquely designed, with some of them conceptualized in Singapore. We have used advanced sound engineering technology called OxyAcoustics, which gives a good sound experience to the user. Our smart watches have all the latest technology and features, which can track your health and the calories that you burn while exercising in various sport modes. When compared to other brands, our chargers and cables are fairly priced and of high quality. Our go-to-market strategy is to provide affordable luxury and quality products coupled with efficient after sales service and constant upgrading."

Additionally, Tempt India is also working on new products, including power banks, speakers, and new variants of its existing product line. The brand also intends to release a comprehensive line of automobile chargers, which have become essential in recent years.

"We are also developing a plethora of cutting-edge new offerings that will no doubt Tempt our customers in the near future," added Gaurav.

Tags
Tempt India New You music 
