Siddharth Kasyap's perfect amalgamation band performs at FIFA

This year FIFA also organised 'The Bollywood Music Festival' ahead of the world cup, and regaled excited fans at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. While the event witnessed some amazing performances by artists like Salim- Sulaiman, Sunidhi Chauhan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the opening act by Siddharth Kasyap electrified the audience. The versatile music composer and songwriter along with his 10 super musicians graced the grand event with a crowd of more than 35,000 spectators. Siddharth Kasyap’s Perfect Amalgamation!

Kasyap was also very excited about performing at the event and hitting the stage with his band. “We presented an instrumental fusion set that was all about the modern contemporary ways of presenting fusion music. We had made two tracks for the event, "Marhaba and FIFA Theme" that the people of Qatar were able to relate to. As an Indian, to be able to get a chance to perform at one of the world's biggest sporting events makes me and my team proud. We are very happy that we showcased India’s rich music to people from across the world. The performance was mesmerising featuring varied ethnic instruments without vocals along with spectacular graphics and lights. It wasn’t just a performance but an experience," said the band’s frontman in a statement. The performers were overwhelmed by the positive response that Doha gave at the event and this year's musical soiree was a pure treat for the audience!