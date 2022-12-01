RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Dec 2022 14:44 |  By RnMTeam

Siddharth Kasyap's perfect amalgamation band performs at FIFA

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly anticipated world cups in memory and the most prestigious tournament is almost here and we can't wait for this season.

 This year FIFA also organised 'The Bollywood Music Festival' ahead of the world cup, and regaled excited fans at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. While the event witnessed some amazing performances by artists like Salim- Sulaiman, Sunidhi Chauhan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the opening act by Siddharth Kasyap electrified the audience. The versatile music composer and songwriter along with his 10 super musicians graced the grand event with a crowd of more than 35,000 spectators. Siddharth Kasyap’s Perfect Amalgamation!

Kasyap was also very excited about performing at the event and hitting the stage with his band. “We presented an instrumental fusion set that was all about the modern contemporary ways of presenting fusion music. We had made two tracks for the event, "Marhaba and FIFA Theme" that the people of Qatar were able to relate to. As an Indian, to be able to get a chance to perform at one of the world's biggest sporting events makes me and my team proud. We are very happy that we showcased India’s rich music to people from across the world. The performance was mesmerising featuring varied ethnic instruments without vocals along with spectacular graphics and lights. It wasn’t just a performance but an experience," said the band’s frontman in a statement. The performers were overwhelmed by the positive response that Doha gave at the event and this year's musical soiree was a pure treat for the audience!

Tags
FIFA Salim -Sulaiman Sunidhi Chauhan Rahat Fateh Ali Siddharth Kashyap
Related news
 | 30 Nov 2022

Yas Island Celebrates Football Spectacle in Epic Video

MUMBAI: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment hub, is celebrating the international football tournament taking place in Qatar this year in a fun video as characters across the destination pass the ball from one iconic landmark to the next throughout on the Island.

read more
 | 23 Nov 2022

Siddharth Kasyap's perfect amalgamation band performs at FIFA

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly anticipated world cups in memory and the most prestigious tournament is almost here and we can't wait for this season.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2022

Popular Singer Sunidhi Chauhan enthralls music fans in exclusive live performance on the Vi App

MUMBAI: Music lovers across the country were treated to an electrifying live performance by the legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan that has etched itself into the heart of the Indian music legacy, in the third week performance of Vi Music Events on the Vi App.

read more
 | 17 Nov 2022

Enjoy a Live Music concert by legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan on Vi App

MUMBAI: After the astonishing live performances by the music rock band Indian Ocean and the talented punjabi singer Sara Gurpal with Hungama Live on Vi App, leading telecom brand Vi, is back again with another live musical concert this Friday.

read more
 | 09 Nov 2022

Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful song on the grand occasian of Chhath Puja which is been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Hindu rituals like Chhath have deep significance in India. Chhath pujas are ritualistic offerings made to Surya, the sun god, to thank him for bestowing life's many benefits and to fulfill specific wishes.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
TiE Boston Announces Emcees and Entertainment Lineup at Annual Gala on Dec. 2, 2022

MUMBAI: TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest and leading-edge organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem that connects...read more

2
Prepare to be swept into melancholic gloom in shores of Null’s upcoming "The Loss of Beauty"

MUMBAI: "The Loss of Beauty" is Shores Of Null’s fourth album and follows the acclaimed “Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying)”, unanimously...read more

3
Five festivals that will lure you to Goa this December

MUMBAI:  Goa is a fantastic destination to enjoy the December festivities. As the state is synonymous with fun and relaxation, there is no better...read more

4
Martin Garrix announces exclusive Music Academy: the new platform for upcoming talent

MUMBAI: The Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy (powered by STMPD RCRDS & Studios) is launching today. The 3-day programme has been set up to...read more

5
Importance of Music Licensing in India

MUMBAI: As times change and voices grow louder, it is imperative to take a deeper look at the challenges faced by music creators and publishers. ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games